ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden says ‘big chunks’ of his spending bill could still succeed, including climate plan

By Jacob Fischler
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37JIHu_0dqwAhzj00

President Joe Biden said Wednesday the climate and child care provisions in his domestic spending agenda could still become law this year, even as the larger plan has stalled in the Senate over other items that Biden conceded may not pass — such as an expanded child tax credit.

In a nearly two-hour news conference, the president conceded his so-called Build Back Better bill would not pass the Senate in its entirety, though “big chunks” could still pass this year.

Two key Democratic holdouts in the evenly divided Senate, Joe Manchin III of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, supported many of the individual pieces in the massive bill, Biden said.

“It’s clear to me that we’re going to have to probably break it up,” Biden said. “I know that the two people who opposed, on the Democratic side at least, support a number of things that are in there.”

“I think we can break the package up, get as much as we can now, come back and fight for the rest later,” he said.

Manchin appeared to deal a fatal blow to the $1.85 trillion package late last year when he said in a Fox News appearance he could not support the measure in its entirety.

Democrats in the 50-50 Senate planned to use a legislative procedure known as budget reconciliation to pass the bill with a simple majority but needed all their members to support it.

Still, more than $500 billion in climate spending and tax breaks, including clean energy tax credits and consumer tax breaks for electric vehicles, proposed in the package have the support to pass the Senate, Biden said.

And Manchin “strongly supports” the child care funding in the package, he added.

But Biden said two other priorities would likely have to be dropped: an extension of the expanded child tax credit and boosted funding for community colleges.

“There’s two really big components that I feel strongly about that I’m not sure I can get in,” Biden said. “They are massive things that I’ve run on, that I care a great deal about, and I’m going to keep coming back at.”

The child tax credit that Congress passed as a temporary COVID-19 relief measure provided $3,600 per year for children younger than 6 and $3,000 per year for older children, up from $2,000 before the pandemic. The spending bill would have extended that enhancement, which instead expired at the end of 2021.

An early White House proposal would have provided two years of free community college. That measure was removed from the House-passed version of the bill, which still provided $1.2 billion in funding for community college programs.

There is no clear Senate procedure to pass individual components of the bill.

To work around the normal 60-vote threshold to advance legislation, Democrats began the budget reconciliation process that is allowed once per fiscal year. Democrats would have to restart that process for a smaller package, or win 10 Republican votes.

The post Biden says ‘big chunks’ of his spending bill could still succeed, including climate plan appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. Senate blocks change in the filibuster for voting rights bills

WASHINGTON — Every Republican in the U.S. Senate and two Democrats on Wednesday night rejected a proposed change in the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation, dealing a major blow to attempts in Congress to counter restrictive voting laws passed in the states. In a 48-52 vote, two Democrats — Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona […] The post U.S. Senate blocks change in the filibuster for voting rights bills appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

Some Democrats push to rescue climate plan in Biden spending package

A group of congressional Democrats on Tuesday called for preserving the climate portions of President Joe Biden’s stalled domestic spending bill as Democrats in the U.S. Senate rewrite the measure. U.S. Sens. Tina Smith of Minnesota, Brian Schatz of Hawaii, Martin Heinrich of New Mexico and John Hickenlooper of Colorado, along with Reps. Kathy Castor […] The post Some Democrats push to rescue climate plan in Biden spending package appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Minnesota Reformer

Kyrsten Sinema is gambling that her filibuster vote will help her win again in 2024 | Opinion

The furious Democrats who revile Kyrsten Sinema don’t know her very well. She may not have single-handedly derailed President Joe Biden’s presidency by ensuring that none of his ambitious legislative agenda ever reaches his desk, but Arizona’s senior senator certainly has become the face of the Democrats’ circular firing squad. And her highly choreographed speech […] The post Kyrsten Sinema is gambling that her filibuster vote will help her win again in 2024 | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
Kansas Reflector

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Biden
The Guardian

If the Democrats don’t shape up, Biden’s presidency will lead to a Trumpian sequel

How should one feel about the first year of the Biden presidency?. I can’t really say I’m disappointed, since I didn’t have high hopes going into it. But I do feel dread. This last year has felt a bit like being trapped in a nail-biting intermission between two horror films. The opening instalment consisted of Donald Trump’s first four years in office – it ended with the cliffhanger of a deadly plague and a surreal, poorly executed, but still terrifying ransacking of the Capitol. The sequel practically writes itself, as the man ascends to power a second time, even more emboldened and determined to hold on to power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Spending Bill#Climate#Democratic#Fox News
CBS News

What's next for Biden's social spending plan

After months of setbacks, President Biden is looking to chart a path forward for passage of his spending agenda. But while the president indicates he's willing to break up the Build Back Better Act to get it done, Democrats may be starting from scratch with negotiations on Capitol Hill. On...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Nods to Need to Break Up Tax-and-Spending Plan for Passage

President says Democrats should get as much passed as possible. Opposition from Manchin has stalled economic agenda in Senate. said his $2 trillion economic agenda will have to be broken up so that a scaled back version can pass Congress in the face of resistance in his own party that’s stalled the expansive package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gazette

Build Back Better plan could pass in chunks, Biden says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he needs to break up his signature $1.7 trillion Build Back Better legislation, passing a large chunk now and other measures later in the year. Biden made a big push in December to win passage in Congress of the spending...
BUSINESS
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

1K+
Followers
603
Post
256K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy