San Diego State (10-4) has no time to lick their wounds after falling to Boise State. They face UNLV (11-8), who is playing the Aztecs in their third game in five days. The Aztecs already defeated the Rebels earlier this month in a game without their starting point guards, Trey Pulliam and Lamont Butler. They won through their size, coaching, and tenacious defense in that game. If they execute on these factors again, they will be in a good position to finish off a season sweep the Rebels.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO