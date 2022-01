The Atlanta Hawks came into a Friday night tilt against the Miami Heat looking to extend their newly formed winning streak. In front of them awaited a Heat team that had captured two wins over Atlanta just a week prior. It was a chippy affair throughout, and despite a healthy margin for the home team entering the fourth period, the Hawks would have to hold on down the stretch to seal a 110-108 victory and a third straight win.

