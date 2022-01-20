ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Safe Inc. of Schenectady awarded NYS response to human trafficking program grant

By Richard Roman
 3 days ago

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance awarded the NYS Response to Human Trafficking Program (RHTP) grant to Safe Inc. of Schenectady, in partnership with CAPTAIN Community Human Services of Saratoga. Founded in 1985, Safe Inc., provides outreach, shelter, counseling, and supportive services to homeless youth who are at-risk and may be vulnerable to or have been subjected to sexual exploitation and trafficking.

According to officials, trafficking data collected through the local safe harbor programs indicate that over the span of 2019-2020 there were 262 cases of trafficking and over 90% of these victims were under the age of 18 in this area alone. The RHTP grant will allow Safe Inc., to provide services to confirmed human trafficking victims in the following counties: Schenectady, Saratoga, Warren, Washington, Fulton, Montgomery, and Schoharie.

In partnering with CAPTAIN Community Human Services, which was founded in 1977, has more than 12 years of experience in street outreach programming and working with victims of trafficking. Both organizations have served vulnerable, disenfranchised, discarded, non-system, and overlooked youth.

