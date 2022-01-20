ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Dornan talks 'Belfast', TV and going behind-the-scenes

By ALICIA RANCILIO
Beaumont Enterprise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — One of the most memorable scenes in “ Belfast ” is when Jamie Dornan's character serenades his wife (played by Caitriona Balfe) with “ Everlasting Love.” The lighting, choreography and wardrobe makes Dornan look like a matinee idol. As the...

CinemaBlend

Jamie Dornan Admits In Early Hollywood Days He Once Lived With Robert Pattinson And Some Other Famous Superheroes

Jamie Dornan has crafted an intriguing and distinct career in the past fifteen years. Many of us were introduced to the actor through his Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades of Grey movies, but he was also the lead of BBC series The Fall with Gillian Anderson, and recently starred in two critically-acclaimed favorites: Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar and Belfast. As the 39-year-old actor reflects on his beginnings, some seriously popular British actors apparently also shared his living space at one time.
Deadline

‘Belfast’s Caitríona Balfe On Jamie Dornan & Ciarán Hinds SAG Snubs: “They Should Have Been Nominated”; ‘Outlander’ Season 7 May Not Be The End

Having received a SAG nomination Wednesday for her performance as Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s childhood memoir film Belfast, Caitríona Balfe said she had been texting with co-star Jamie Dornan, who she said was “super excited” for both her and for their nomination as an ensemble cast. However, Balfe admitted to feeling some disappointment that Dornan, who played Pa, and Ciarán Hinds, who played Pop, were not nominated individually. “I thought they had such a good chance,” she said. “I feel like they should have been nominated, but we’re all just really excited about the ensemble.” Belfast follows the story of Branagh’s own...
Digital Courier

Jamie Dornan's 'brutal' year after father died from COVID

Jamie Dornan has detailed his helplessness after his father died from COVID in Belfast, while he was isolating in Australia. The 39-year-old actor had four days left of his quarantine, ahead of shooting 'The Tourist' in Australia, when he received the news that his father Jim, 73, had passed away after contracting COVID in hospital, where he was having an operation on his knee.
Jamie Dornan's The Tourist breaks big BBC record

Jamie Dornan's The Tourist proved to be a massive hit on the iPlayer over the festive period. The BBC has released streaming figures from the week of December 27 through January 3, where the debut of thriller series The Tourist pushed iPlayer to its biggest festive day ever on January 2 with 22 million streams across the service.
Telegraph

Belfast, review: Jamie Dornan shines in Kenneth Branagh’s tale of growing up in the Troubles

The young boy stares up at his father on the social club stage. Crooning along to ‘Everlasting Love’ in his shirtsleeves and tie, the man looks for all the world like a matinee idol. (That he’s played by Jamie Dornan doesn’t hurt.) Meanwhile, on the dance floor, the boy’s mother pogos and spins in a sleeveless dress, as the lighting grants her the silver-lined silhouette of a starlet. (Again, it helps that she’s played by Outlander’s Caitríona Balfe.)
Jamie Dornan Wants to Be the Cool Dad

Jamie Dornan began his year on-screen serenading seagulls with a melodramatic rock ballad in Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo’s delightfully bizarre comedy Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar. The performance won him praise from comedy fans and critics alike for his commitment, and helped audiences see the former 50 Shades actor in a new way. As if to put emphasis on his versatility, he ended the year in Kenneth Branagh’s autobiographical coming-of-age drama, Belfast, as a version of the director’s own father. Dornan’s performance has garnered nominations for best supporting actor from the Critics Choice Awards, the Hollywood Critics Association, and more. For W’s Best Performances issue, he talks about his hesitation to play a father, his enduring friendship with Eddie Redmayne and Andrew Garfield, and the superpower he secretly wants.
Kenneth Branagh on going behind the camera for personal film 'Belfast'

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh's personal new film "Belfast" follows a young boy and his working-class family living in the Northern Ireland city during the tumultuous late 1960s. On "The LA Times Envelope Roundtable" on Spectrum News 1, Branagh opens up to host Mark Olsen...
Jamie Dornan on growing up in Belfast during the Troubles: ‘There are no winners at the end’

Jamie Dornan has opened up about growing up in Belfast during the Troubles.The Tourist actor stars in Kenneth Branagh’s black-and-white film about a young boy growing up in Northern Ireland during unrest in the Sixties.In a new interview with his Belfast co-star Caitriona Balfe for British Vogue, Dornan discussed his own childhood in Belfast in the Eighties and Nineties.“If you’re born there, and you’re raised there, you’re very cognisant of the fact that you are from a very complicated place,” Dornan said. “From the day I was born, until the day I left, people pretty much were fighting a...
“There Was Still Hope. It’s Important To See That”: Jamie Dornan And Caitríona Balfe Reflect On Revisiting The Troubles In The Electrifying Belfast

As regular readers of this, or any, magazine will know, celebrity interviews tend to take place in one of several settings: flatteringly lit private corners of glamorous restaurants, lesser-known neighbourhood cafés, anonymous but lavish hotel suites. Churches? Not so much. But, owing to a turn of events (too tedious to recount here), it is in a chilly modern chapel in a north London church, sitting on cumbersome wooden chairs with hefty leather-bound Bibles tucked beneath them, that Caitríona Balfe and Jamie Dornan find themselves for their interview with Vogue.
