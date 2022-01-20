38-year-old woman struck and killed by vehicle
From The Tribune staff reports HOMEWOOD — A 38-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday, January...www.trussvilletribune.com
From The Tribune staff reports HOMEWOOD — A 38-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday, January...www.trussvilletribune.com
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0