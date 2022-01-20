ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

38-year-old woman struck and killed by vehicle

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 3 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports HOMEWOOD — A 38-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday, January...

The Trussville Tribune

Anniston man killed in single-car wreck

JACKSONVILLE — A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:18 p.m. on Saturday has claimed the life of an Anniston man, the Alabama State Troopers report. Jacob Lloyd Smith, 31, was fatally injured when the 2002 Ford Explorer he was driving left the roadway and overturned, partially ejecting Smith, who was not using a seat […]
ANNISTON, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Birmingham man arrested on capital murder charges

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department has made an arrest in the homicide of Richard Spence on Friday, January 14, at approximately 3:26 a.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Clearence Speed Jr., 24, of Birmingham, was arrested for the murder of 56-year-old Richard Spence. “Detectives obtained a warrant […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Homewood, AL
Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, AL
Accidents
County
Jefferson County, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Accidents
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Homewood, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
The Trussville Tribune

Coroner IDs woman killed on Pinson Valley Parkway

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — Deputy Coroner Bill Yates has released the name of a 73-year-old woman killed in a three-car accident on Pinson Valley Parkway near the intersection of Meadow Craft Road on Saturday night, January 15. Ronda Bilbro Early, of Mulga, was transported to UAB Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

3-car accident on Pinson Valley Parkway kills one, deputies seek driver who fled

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A three-car accident claimed the life of one person on Pinson Valley Parkway near the intersection of Meadow Craft Road on Saturday night, January 15, 2022. “Deputies arrived and found one person deceased, one person with minor injuries and another person uninjured,” a press release from the […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham gunfire victim identified

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A man who died by gunfire on Friday, January 14, 2022, has been identified. Birmingham resident Richard Lewis Spence Jr., 56, was discovered suffering from a gunshot wound on the 800 block of 7th Street Southwest around 3:30 a.m. that morning. He was transported to Princeton Baptist Medical […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tribune#Barber Court#Dodge
The Trussville Tribune

Pedestrian struck and killed by Birmingham patrol unit

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department reports THAT an investigation is underway after a BPD cruiser struck and killed a pedestrian. The incident occurred on an inclement Saturday night, January 15, 2022. The victim has not been identified. “Just after 11 p.m. a pedestrian was struck by a patrol cruiser […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

18-year-old killed during an apparent assault

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An 18-year-0ld was shot and killed during an apparent assault on Wednesday, January 12, at approximately 8:09 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, De’undray Haggard, 18, of Birmingham, sustained gunshot wound injuries during a reported assault. The incident occurred in Birmingham’s 2800 block of John Bryan […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
The Trussville Tribune

Two arrested after drug transactions in Jefferson County

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Two people were arrested after a drug transaction in Eastlake on Tuesday, January 11. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Henry Joe Nelson, Jr., 25, and Demarkus Etwan Moss, 22, on being held on drug trafficking charges. During the arrest, investigators discovered 27.7 grams of Methamphetamine, […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Trussville, AL
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

