Cal State system adds caste to anti-discrimination policy in groundbreaking decision

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Saturday, Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom recognized the Roe v. Wade decision and emphasized California’s commitment to preserving access to reproductive health care services in the face of national challenges to reproductive rights. “Today we commemorate the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case establishing a woman’s Constitutional right to a safe and legal abortion. Almost half a century later, we know without a doubt that limiting access to reproductive health care, including abortion, is a fundamental violation of individual liberty and freedom. The simple fact remains – America can’t achieve true equality if women do not have control over their own bodies.” “At a time when some across our nation are purposefully and deliberately choosing to attack women’s reproductive rights, California will continue to be a beacon of light – expanding access to abortion and reproductive care, and ensuring our state is a place where people receive critical reproductive health care services quickly and safely,” said Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom. To honor the milestone, the Governor and First Partner joined political officials, activists, and stakeholders in a virtual Planned Parenthood rally on Saturday.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO