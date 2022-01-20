ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Patrick Bamford sees Leeds return delayed by foot injury

By Mark Walker
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed striker Patrick Bamford has suffered a fresh setback in his bid to return to full fitness.

Bamford, one of at least eight injured first-team players set to miss Saturday’s home Premier League game against Newcastle, has sustained a foot problem.

Bielsa said: “(Adam) Forshaw and (Junior) Firpo have muscular injuries and Bamford has a new injury. He has overcome his muscular issues, but now he has an issue at the bottom of his foot.”

Bamford has made only six Premier League appearances this season due to successive injuries and last appeared for Bielsa’s side in early December.

Bamford stepped off the bench after recovering from an ankle injury to score a stoppage-time equaliser in a 2-2 home draw against Brentford only to hurt his hip during his goal celebration.

Defender Diego Llorente is available for Saturday’s visit of relegation rivals Newcastle and Bielsa confirmed positive news about two other players who have recently missed out through injury.

When asked who else would return to contention, Bielsa said: “Llorente and probably Tyler Roberts and (Joe) Gelhardt. We maintain the presence of Rodrigo, who played 30 minutes last week.”

Roberts was suspended for last week’s 3-2 win at West Ham, but would have missed out anyway due to a calf problem, while Gelhardt (ankle) has been sidelined for three matches.

Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper (both hamstring), Jamie Shackleton (Achilles) Charlie Cresswell (shoulder) and Sam Greenwood (knee) all remain unavailable.

Forshaw and Firpo (both hamstring) were withdrawn within the space of a minute at West Ham.

Leeds fans have urged the club to bolster their depleted squad during the transfer window and this week they have been reported to have made an improved offer for RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson.

An initial £15million bid for the United States international is understood to have been rejected and Bielsa refused to be drawn on the speculation.

“I prefer to speak about a player when it’s not a hypothetical possibility and when they are our player,” he added.

Jack Harrison’s first top-flight hat-trick at the London Stadium secured Leeds back-to-back league wins for the first time this season and lifted them nine points clear of the relegation zone.

A third straight league win on Saturday against Newcastle would open up a 13-point gap between themselves and Eddie Howe’s second-from-bottom side.

Bielsa added: “The next game is always the next thing on our minds, but it is true a victory like that always improves the mood.

“To prepare for a game with the tranquillity of victory is better than doing it without, but the most important thing is always the next game.”

The Independent

Burnley take a point at Arsenal on their return to action

Burnley returned to Premier League action for the first time in three weeks to hold Arsenal to a goalless draw at the Emirates Stadium.The Clarets have seen a host of games postponed this month due to not having enough players available and fell to the foot of the table as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.Wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle earlier in the weekend only heaped pressure on Burnley, but Sean Dyche’s side battled to a hard-fought point against a below-par Arsenal.The Gunners are still without a win in 2022 as their top-four ambitions continue to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man Utd and Liverpool celebrated big weekend wins – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 23.FootballManchester United’s players celebrated Saturday’s last-gasp victory over West Ham.The United Way 🔴💪 pic.twitter.com/TiMjw39gpc— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 23, 2022What a feeling 😍 https://t.co/r2Y40TOp35— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 23, 2022Liverpool were happy to leave Crystal Palace with three points.Boom!!! 3 points! It’s a tough place to go and it showed. Time to recharge and get back to it after the break 😄 pic.twitter.com/UE3KQIyogO— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) January...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta bemoans ‘slow’ and ‘leggy’ Arsenal display in Burnley draw

Mikel Arteta bemoaned a “slow” and “leggy” Arsenal performance before casting doubt over any January signings as the Gunners were held to a goalless stalemate by Premier League bottom side Burnley The Clarets have seen a host of games postponed this month due to not having enough players available and fell to the foot of the table as their rivals were able to fulfil fixtures.Wins for fellow relegation candidates Norwich and Newcastle earlier in the weekend only heaped pressure on Burnley, but Sean Dyche’s side battled to a hard-fought point against a below-par Arsenal.The Gunners are still without a win...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham player ratings as Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva hand Antonio Conte defeat

Chelsea beat Tottenham for a fourth time this season as goals from Hakim Ziyech and Thiago Silva handed them a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge.Harry Kane thought he had given Spurs the lead shortly before half-time when he turned and swept home Steven Bergwijn’s cross. But referee Paul Tierney spotted a push from Kane on Silva in the build-up and disallowed the goal.Chelsea then found the opener less than two minutes into the second half when Ziyech cut inside before picking out the top corner from 25 yards out with a sensational left-footed strike.And it was 2-0 before the hour...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tobin Heath’s injury-time strike earns Arsenal a draw at Manchester City

Substitute Tobin Heath scored an injury-time equaliser as Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal snatched a 1-1 draw at Manchester City Heath drilled home in the second of six added minutes to ensure the visitors avoided a second straight defeat in the league following their shock loss to Birmingham a fortnight ago.Khadija Shaw had given City the lead in controversial circumstances after 65 minutes, the Jamaican international tapping home from close range from Lauren Hemp’s low cross.Arsenal were furious that play had been allowed to continue when the ball deflected off the referee in the build-up to the goal, but their...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

