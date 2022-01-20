ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Beijing migrant worker’s search for son sparks outrage and sympathy

By Albee Zhang
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ocynr_0dqw8P1400

The story of a migrant worker in Beijing who caught Covid while searching for his missing son has provoked shock and sympathy on social media, drawing attention to the hardships faced by the floating population in China ’s big cities.

On Wednesday, city officials said that an asymptomatic case of coronavirus had been detected in a 44-year-old man they identified by his surname Yue in the affluent Chaoyang district. His frequent and wide-ranging movements around the city, at odd hours, were widely discussed online.

Social media users declared Mr Yue the “hardest-working person among the floating population” - a hashtag that amassed over 60 million views on Twitter-like Weibo, drawing attention to the deep inequality in China that last year led President Xi Jinping to call for achieving “common prosperity”.

In interviews with local media, the former fisherman from central China’s Henan province said that he had arrived in Beijing last year, knowing his son, 21-year-old Yue Yuetong, had worked as a cook in the capital.

Since then, he took odd jobs, from garbage collection to moving construction materials, and is the main breadwinner for a six-person household, including his paralysed father.

Mr Yue, who is being treated in a Beijing hospital, said that since his son’s disappearance in August 2020 he had worked in several provinces searching for him. In Beijing, Mr Yue earns around 200 to 300 yuan (£23-£35) per shift and sleeps four to five hours a day.

“I don’t think I’m pitiful, I just want to do my work well, not steal or rob, rely on my own strength, my own two hands, make some money and find my son,” he told state-run China Weekly News .

Mr Yue’s son, who turns 21 this year and is among China’s roughly 285 million migrant workers who move to cities seeking work and a better life, was last seen in a bus station in Rongcheng, Shandong province, according to an interview Mr Yue gave to the state-run Beijing News that was later deleted.

A police station in Rongcheng told local media that it was investigating.

Reuters was unable to reach Mr Yue, whose story emerged as Beijing is on high alert for the spread of the Omicron variant and as Covid outbreaks once again disrupt travel plans ahead of China’s Lunar New Year holiday when workers including migrants such as Yue typically return home for family reunions.

Some social media users drew attention to the disparity between Mr Yue’s movements and another recent Covid case in Beijing who went to a ski resort and a jewelry store before testing positive for the virus.

“I don’t know whether ‘common prosperity’ is empty words but it’s the government’s responsibility to ensure every worker can live respectably,” said another Weibo user who goes by firetrap-virtuallife.

Reuters

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

China gives us a taste of our own medicine

It’s uncomfortable to feel surrounded. Countries don’t like having hostile forces near their borders. That’s one reason the United States has built rings of bases around China, Russia, and Iran. Even if we don’t attack, constant activity at and around those bases, including saber-rattling maneuvers, unsettles our adversaries every day.
INDIA
New York Post

Chinese residents ‘starving’ as world’s strictest COVID lockdown bans them leaving home

Residents under strict lowdown rules in one of China’s largest cities say they are facing starvation after they were banned from going outside to get food. Officials running the city of Xi’an on Monday told its 13million inhabitants they were only allowed out from their homes when invited to take part in a new round of mass Covid testing, or for medical emergencies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Beijing#Migrant Workers#China Weekly News
foodsafetynews.com

China steps up checks after coronavirus fruit findings

China has tightened import rules after finding the virus that causes COVID-19 on packaging of fruit from Vietnam and Thailand. At least nine Chinese cities have recorded positive coronavirus tests in relation to dragon fruit from Vietnam and longan fruit from Thailand, according to media reports. China had already stopped...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

China warns west against rapid interest rate rise

China has warned the US and Europe against a rapid rise in interest rates that would “slam on the brakes” of the global recovery from the pandemic. Central banks should maintain the monetary stimulus or risk “serious economic consequences” from the spillover effects with developing markets bearing the brunt.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
China
NBC News

Hamsters and mail: China, Hong Kong identify new Covid threats despite doubts

HONG KONG — In their relentless drive to eliminate the coronavirus, authorities in China and Hong Kong have zeroed in on new targets: international mail and hamsters. Faced with persistent outbreaks that have threatened to undermine Beijing’s strict Covid-19 strategy and overshadow next month’s Winter Olympics, officials turned to new measures this week that have drawn doubts and dismay from local residents and experts alike.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

454K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy