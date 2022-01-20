Officer hurt when woman crashes into Portland police vehicle

The name and condition of the officer involved in the Wednesday evening crash was not immediately released.

A police officer suffered minor injuries when a car crashed into a parked patrol vehicle in Northeast Portland on Wednesday evening.

The name and condition of the officer, who was transported to a hospital, was not immediate released.

The female driver who crashed into the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of DUII. Her name was not immediately released.

Police said they were on the scene of an unrelated crash on Northeast Glisan Street near 82nd Avenue when a woman driving a silver sedan rammed the back of the police vehicle.

The Portland Police Bureau announced the crash on Twitter at 8:36 p.m. on Jan. 19: "While on scene of an unrelated crash, a female crashed into the back of a parked and occupied police vehicle. The Officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The female was arrested for suspicion of driving while impaired by drugs."

KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune and contributed to this story.