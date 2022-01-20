88 new single-family lots planned in Sussex, including near business park owned by Wangard
A developer is seeking to build 45 single-family home lots in Sussex...www.bizjournals.com
A developer is seeking to build 45 single-family home lots in Sussex...www.bizjournals.com
The Milwaukee Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/milwaukee
Comments / 0