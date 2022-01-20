ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks open higher on Wall St; American reports steep loss

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Thursday, recovering some of their day-earlier losses. The S&P 500 is up 0.5%, the Nasdaq is up 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.4%. Investors shrugged off news that the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits...

The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower, extending Wall Street losses

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but rose in Shanghai U.S. futures were higher.Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve which holds a policy meeting this week, might act to cool rising inflation. Historically low rates, dubbed quantitative easing, or QE, have helped support the broader market as the economy absorbed a sharp hit from the pandemic in 2020 and then recovered over the last two years. “The...
Reuters

Bears at the gate

With a 14% fall from its November peak, not only is the Nasdaq deep in correction territory, it is also now within striking distance of the 20% fall bar which defines a bear market. And while a U.S. Federal Reserve tightening cycle could be expected to weaken tech and other...
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
