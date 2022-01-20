ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds drop case against Gang Chen, MIT professor accused of ties to China

By Flint McColgan
Boston Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department has dropped its case against Gang Chen, an MIT professor charged last year with hiding work he did for the Chinese government, saying it “could no longer meet its burden of proof at trial.”. “As prosecutors, we have an obligation in every matter we pursue...

www.bostonherald.com

