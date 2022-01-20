ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden’s in a race against time to get his presidency on track after his first year in office

By Paul Brandus
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CRGSW_0dqw7DLh00
By Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
PAUL BRANDUS https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1axrae_0dqw7DLh00

You know things are bad for President Biden when liberal columnists criticize him, and when the administration itself complains about media coverage and the polls.

Presidents love polls when the numbers are good, but when they’re not, they’re either “fake,” as Donald Trump complained, or the methodology is faulty, as Biden staffers say now . When presidents — be they Democrat or Republican — start blaming the media and the polls, it’s always a sign that the ship is taking on water.

Some presidents — most recently Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton — were able to turn things around after a rough first year. Others, like Trump and Herbert Hoover (who presided over the beginning of the Great Depression), never did. Which path will Biden wind up on? I’ll get to this in a minute.

Pandemic economy

But first, to quote James Carville, it’s the economy, stupid. The president could be bragging about the 6.5 million non-farm payroll jobs added to the economy last year — more than the prior seven years combined. Wages, GDP, corporate profits, housing prices, consumer credit all grew impressively last year.

But that was last year. Now there’s 7% inflation, the omicron virus and gunked-up supply chains. What gasoline shortages were to Jimmy Carter, barren grocery stores are to Joe Biden. Yes, millions of Americans are getting raises, retention bonuses and all the rest. But there’s no milk, eggs or meat.

Those three problems — the pandemic, supply chains and inflation — are intertwined. But voters don’t want explanations or excuses, they just want things fixed. And no matter the reason — refusal by some to get vaccinated, truck drivers quitting in droves, stores unable to find enough workers to stock shelves — the president always gets the blame. Doesn’t matter if it’s fair or not, that’s how it works.

Bitter medicine

The president has an additional problem. He has now outsourced his political fate to the Federal Reserve. After spending virtually all of 2021 behind the curve on inflation — it only recently dropped the word “transitory” to describe it — the Fed now says it’ll raise interest rates several times this year.

Higher rates are to inflation what chemotherapy can be to a cancer patient. The goal is to eliminate the problem (inflation) while minimizing damage to the patient (the economy). If the Fed over-reacts in 2022 like it under-reacted last year, it could spark a recession. You think the average American will blame the Fed’s Jerome Powell for that?

Markets upheaval

Meanwhile, markets wait for no one. The Fed hasn’t acted yet, but Treasury yields (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) and mortgage rates have risen sharply in recent weeks, and stocks (SPX) are taking it on the chin. Some 220 U.S.-listed companies with market caps of $10 billion or more have tumbled at least 20% from recent highs, putting them into bear market territory, notes the Wall Street Journal. Far worse: Prices of some two-fifths of companies in the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) have been cut in half, it adds.

Election looms

The timing for all this couldn’t be worse for our 79-year-old president. The midterm election looms. Republicans need just five seats to take the House, and the 50-50 Senate is tilting slightly red. Biden thinks he has problems now? Just wait until — and if — Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy take over, as history suggests they will.

So which path will Biden take? The Reagan-Clinton road to political redemption —or Hoover’s?

Reagan and Clinton turned things around for several reasons. The Reagan rebound was based in part on something he had nothing to do with: Carter’s hand-picked Fed Chairman Paul Volcker, who jacked up the fed funds rate to 20% in 1980. It helped end Carter’s presidency and sparked a nasty recession at the beginning of Reagan’s.

But the chemo worked — it killed a nasty bout of inflation. Then came the ’80s boom. Clinton’s messy first year, 1993, was characterized by White House dysfunction, legislative flops and scandals that by Trumpian standards seem tame. He was also shrewd enough to understand that things weren’t working and that he needed to up his game.

But Reagan and Clinton also possessed an extraordinary gift for oratory and persuasion. In this respect, I don’t think Joe Biden is in their league. He’s a good and decent man. But in this visual age, this social media age, when attention spans are short, the long, often rambling speeches he tends to give just don’t seem to fit in.

I don’t know how Reagan or Clinton would do in 2022, but I sense that Biden — who was elected largely because his last name wasn’t Trump — needs to try something new. Better messaging would help. But even better than that? Solving some problems.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Democrats more drawn to fine-tuning Electoral Count Act of 1887 after failure this week of ambitious voting-rights legislation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats were picking up the pieces Thursday following the collapse of their top-priority voting rights legislation, with some shifting their focus to a narrower bipartisan effort to repair laws Donald Trump exploited in his bid to overturn the 2020 election. Though their bid to dramatically rewrite...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Paul Volcker
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Herbert Hoover
Person
James Carville
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Gross Domestic Product#Democrat#Republican#Americans
mediaite.com

‘If I May Finish…’: Kamala Harris Locks Horns With Savannah Guthrie Over Biden Suggesting Midterms Won’t Be Legitimate

Vice President Kamala Harris was confronted by NBC’s Savannah Guthrie who questioned President Joe Biden’s refusal to say whether the 2022 midterms will be free and fair. Harris appeared on TODAY, where she fielded questions over several of the leading topics that came out of Biden’s press conference on Wednesday. One of the most shocking moments was when he didn’t give a straight answer when asked if he would recognize the upcoming election results as “legitimate,” even if Congress fails to pass the election reform bill he and Democrats have been pursuing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Guardian

If the Democrats don’t shape up, Biden’s presidency will lead to a Trumpian sequel

How should one feel about the first year of the Biden presidency?. I can’t really say I’m disappointed, since I didn’t have high hopes going into it. But I do feel dread. This last year has felt a bit like being trapped in a nail-biting intermission between two horror films. The opening instalment consisted of Donald Trump’s first four years in office – it ended with the cliffhanger of a deadly plague and a surreal, poorly executed, but still terrifying ransacking of the Capitol. The sequel practically writes itself, as the man ascends to power a second time, even more emboldened and determined to hold on to power.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Rudy Giuliani oversaw state effort to send fake electors to declare Trump victory in 2020, report says

Rudy Giuliani and other Trump campaign officials were involved in overseeing efforts in December 2020 to put forward illegitimate electors in seven states, according to US media reports.The news comes just days after the House select committee investigating the 6 January Capitol riot issued a subpoena to Mr Giuliani.CNN and The Washington Post, citing party leaders and campaign officials who wished to remain anonymous, reported on Thursday on the steps the Trump campaign had taken to try and overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 US presidential elections.The illegitimate electors were put forward in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

83K+
Followers
17K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy