ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

‘Renewed hope’ for omicron end but hospitalizations still high, ODH director says

By Ben Orner, Joe Clark
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DzkMV_0dqw72ix00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s top doctor says he has “renewed hope” that the state’s COVID-19 moment is improving, but “extraordinarily high” hospitalizations prove an end to the omicron variant wave has yet to arrive.

“Thankfully, we are seeing many signs of improvement in some of Ohio’s first and hardest hit areas during this historic and record-shattering surge in COVID-19 cases,” Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said Thursday in a press conference.

Watch the full press conference in the video player above.

Omicron first gained a damaging foothold around Cleveland and Akron. Vanderhoff said Ohio has seen a slow drop in hospitalizations statewide over the past 10 days, but it has been the steepest in northeast Ohio, where they have fallen by up to 24% in the past week.

What Ohio’s record-high COVID-19 case numbers mean in mid-January

While a peak and decline in the northeast give Vanderhoff “renewed hope,” he cautioned that “many other parts of our state are still on the rise of this omicron tidal wave.”

Ohio’s 21-day average of new COVID-19 infections is a pandemic-high 22,071, and Wednesday’s 689 new hospital admissions were the state’s second-highest day yet.

“Despite some encouraging signs, our hospitals remain strained,” Vanderhoff said. “And hospitalizations are still rising in southern and western Ohio.”

Free rapid tests available now through government website

With testing needs shifting to those two regions and away from northeastern Ohio, some state National Guard forces will shift locations.

“Right now, we’re in the process of disengaging well over 400 of our service members from the Cleveland area and looking at moving to the Dayton, Cincinnati and the southern part of the state, where we see the demand increasing,” Major General John C. Harris Jr. said in Thursday’s press conference.

Vanderhoff and Harris were joined by Major General John C. Harris, Jr., with the Ohio National Guard, Dr. Alice Kim, Medical Director for Medical Operations at the Cleveland Clinic, and Dr. Roberto Colon, Chief Medical Officer with Miami Valley Hospital.

The latest Ohio case and hospitalization data is scheduled to be released at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio hospital staff still fatigued as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The COVID-19 positivity rate in Ohio is trending down, with hospitalizations across the state following suit. However, those numbers are still higher than at any point during last winter’s surge, keeping frontline workers extremely busy and hoping those numbers continue their current trend. “People are gasping for air, gasping, and they […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

44 years since Ohio’s blizzard of ’78

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 44 years ago today, Ohio had one of its worst blizzards in living memory. From Jan. 25 to 27 of 1978, the state saw unfathomable severe winter weather from snow to cold to ice. Gov. James A. Rhodes called the blizzard the “greatest disaster in Ohio history.” The state had snowfall […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
City
Cleveland, OH
Columbus, OH
Coronavirus
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Cincinnati, OH
Local
Ohio Health
NBC4 Columbus

COVID-19 cases in children reach highest mark in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When it comes to children and testing positive for COVID-19, numbers for January are the highest positive case numbers through the nearly two years of the pandemic. More than 79,000 COVID-19 cases in people under the age of 18 have been reported this month in Ohio. Doctors said there’s more work […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where to find N95 masks in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Biden Administration is distributing 400 million N95 masks to Americans nationwide to combat the spread of COVID-19. With shipments starting to on out on Monday, NBC4’s Matthew Herchik searched some of the most popular stores to see where central Ohioans can find those masks. According to White House officials, the […]
NBC4 Columbus

Indianapolis firm plans new West Jefferson industrial park

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Indianapolis-based Ambrose Property Group is bringing a $47 million, 169-acre industrial park to West Jefferson. The firm announced plans for a three-building park with buildings ranging from 292,000 and 1 million square feet targeting logistics, industrial and light manufacturing users, according to a news release. The buildings will […]
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OSU’s first Black woman engineering lead marks first year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As the first Black woman to lead Ohio State University’s College of Engineering, Dr. Ayanna Howard is paving the way for more women of color in her field. It’s been nearly a year since she became the dean at OSU’s College of Engineering, but she said that accomplishment alone isn’t enough, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Kim
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s come-from-behind win on Intel

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Ohio was not among the first states Intel Corp. considered for its first greenfield manufacturing complex in 40 years, a lobbyist for the tech titan confirmed. For one thing, Ohio lacks an existing semiconductor industry. Among some 40 states that answered Intel’s first call for proposals, the state […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

LaRose tests positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s secretary of state has tested positive for COVID-19. A spokesperson for Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office confirmed the diagnosis Monday night. The spokesperson said LaRose started experiencing minor symptoms Sunday night. He is currently in isolation and has postponed all public events for the week. Conforming to CDC […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Under 10,000 new cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest numbers related to the coronavirus pandemic in the state. This is the first time since Dec. 19-20, 2021 the state has reported under 10,000 new cases of COVID-19 for two consecutive days. Numbers as of Monday, Jan. 24 follow: Total Change New […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Brutus Buckeye statue hit by skidding car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A $20,000 statue of Brutus Buckeye got knocked over after a car skidded into his stand outside College Traditions on Lane Avenue Sunday evening. Brutus might be down, but he’s still smiling. “So I received a phone call last night that someone hit our Brutus with their car,” said Kelly Dawes, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Ohio National Guard#Ohio Department Of Health#Hospitalization#Covid#Odh#Wcmh
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio nonprofit looks to help veterans with PTSD

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Military members put their lives on the line for our country every day, but sadly, many suffer in silence with post-traumatic stress when they return from duty. The nonprofit organization Save A Warrior aims to shine a light on veteran suicide and help service members heal with a unique war detox […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three Columbus City Schools in remote learning Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Columbus City Schools will switch to remote learning Tuesday due to a high number of staff absences. On Monday, the district announced the following schools will not hold in-person classes on Jan. 25: Independence High School Wedgewood Middle School West Mound Elementary School Staff is expected to report to these […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio commits $4.7 million to body-camera program for law enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hilliard police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were among the 109 law enforcement agencies part of a $4.7 million grant to fund new and existing body-camera programs, Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday. Part of the larger $10 million Ohio Body-Worn Camera Grant Program launched by the state in February 2021, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio offers credit monitoring to unemployment fraud victims

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 400,000 people who reported falling victim to unemployment-related identify theft are set to receive a year of free credit monitoring from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. With the influx of unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ODJFS identified about $496 million worth of fraudulent overpayments, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC4 Columbus

Another delay for Columbus treasure hunter stuck in jail

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The long-running case of a former deep-sea treasure hunter marking his sixth year in jail for refusing to disclose the whereabouts of missing gold coins has hit yet another roadblock. Research scientist Tommy Thompson has been held in contempt of court since Dec. 15, 2015, for that refusal. He is also incurring a daily fine […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Two men steal art from Short North lobby

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men are wanted in connection with an art theft from the lobby of a Short North business earlier this month, according to Columbus police. The theft happened at approximately 5:35 a.m. on Jan. 18 at a building on the 800 block of North High Street. According to police, the two […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police reveal new uniforms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Members of the Columbus Division of Police will be sporting some new uniforms this week. Revealed by the department Monday, the new uniforms consist of a navy blue button-up shirt or a navy blue vest carrier over a navy blue shirt. Both the blue button-up shirt and the vest will have […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy