AUSTIN –Attorney General Ken Paxton has joined several states in a comment letter opposing the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) proposed Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS), which requires companies with 100+ employees to force them to be vaccinated or to test negative on a weekly basis. OSHA’s proposal was issued less than a year after it concluded that COVID-19 did not merit a workplace safety rule.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO