The Sound of 13 on Classical IPR

Happy New Year, and welcome to Mr Stormy's recent discoveries from the depths of the DGM archive, all added together in this bumper collection. This is the eleventh volume of these wonderful gems, and this collection has some very fine pieces within it. Unearthed treats from the murky, cavernous archives, mostly, in this instance taken from the multi-track reels of tape that have been digitised over the years, and archived to hard drives! In the deep distant past, we only used to offer these as MP3s, but now for your delight and fetishization, can be suffered & enjoyed in full FLAC quality. In the future these wonderful tracks will made available on CD through the Inner knot online store, in fact Volume 1 to 7 already are! Click Here, Stormy Volume 1.

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO