Fullerton Begins Looking at Bonds to Pay Pension Debt

Stop the Musick Coalition report on food conditions in the Orange County jails: “Cold, Rotting, & Moldy Meals: Food Oppression in the Orange County Jails.”. Food conditions in Orange County jails have always been bad, but for almost two years, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) has served cold, rotting bologna sandwiches for every meal while pocketing the savings. The Stop the Musick Coalition (STM) collaborated with incarcerated members and partners of the coalition to investigate the menu, nutrition content, and budget for the food in OC jails. We relied on OCSD’s response to our Public Records Act request, publicly available records, and testimony from the people who are living in the jails to paint a picture of food conditions inside–and it’s horrible.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO