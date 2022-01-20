ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

Fullerton Begins Looking at Bonds to Pay Pension Debt

By Noah Biesiada
Voice of OC
Voice of OC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Fullerton City Council members announced they are looking at bonds in a new strategy to pay off the city’s pension debt as their budget struggles to make ends meet. Currently, the city’s unfunded pension liabilities sit at just under $283 million, according to the city staff’s...

voiceofoc.org

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Voice of OC

Santana: Workers COVID Revolt at the County of Orange

Concerned over skyrocketing COVID cases at the County of Orange, social service case workers today will demonstrate publicly outside one of the most infected county worker buildings in Orange, calling on county leaders to pay more attention to rising infection rates among workers. At the Orange County Social Services Agency,...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Capistrano School District Struggles to Get Substitute Teachers During Omicron Wave

Capistrano Unified School District officials are scrambling to get substitute teachers during Orange County’s fourth COVID surge, which is causing staff shortages throughout the country. At Wednesday’s meeting, Capistrano Unified Trustees unanimously passed a resolution stating their temporary staffing needs amid the Omicron surge, which enables officials to use...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Fullerton, CA
Business
Fullerton, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fullerton, CA
Voice of OC

Family Ties: Nepotism Fuels Political Fights in Some Orange County Cities

A central issue in Laguna Niguel revolves around outgoing Mayor Elaine Gennawey and her son, Raymond Gennawey, who’s running for office in the same city. It caught steam at a Nov. 6 meeting last year, when Councilmember Rischi Paul Sharma raised the subject of nepotism for future discussion at the City Council’s following meeting – suggesting that, with an upcoming election, the ethics issue may soon stir up problems for City Hall.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Fullerton City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Voice of OC

Kahn: New Report Shows OC Sheriff’s Department is Giving Incarcerated People Rotting Bologna Sandwiches While Pocketing Savings

Stop the Musick Coalition report on food conditions in the Orange County jails: “Cold, Rotting, & Moldy Meals: Food Oppression in the Orange County Jails.”. Food conditions in Orange County jails have always been bad, but for almost two years, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) has served cold, rotting bologna sandwiches for every meal while pocketing the savings. The Stop the Musick Coalition (STM) collaborated with incarcerated members and partners of the coalition to investigate the menu, nutrition content, and budget for the food in OC jails. We relied on OCSD’s response to our Public Records Act request, publicly available records, and testimony from the people who are living in the jails to paint a picture of food conditions inside–and it’s horrible.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Voice of OC

Voice of OC

Santa Ana, CA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.

 https://voiceofoc.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy