The 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Arts officially kicks off today in Disney World!. We’re bringing you along with us as we try all the new (and returning) eats and drinks, explore all the artsy offerings, and check out all the entertainment and merchandise. But, before the festival even officially started this morning we were surprised to find one of the LONGEST lines we’ve ever seen for a food booth!

LIFESTYLE ・ 9 DAYS AGO