"Life decided to throw another curve ball," the Facebook post from Meteorologist Ahmad Bajjey began. The Mid-Michigan Now weather guru wasn't talking about a blinding snowstorm or this weekend's frigid temperatures. Bajjey and his wife took their 22-month-old son to the Emergency Room on Friday (1/14) after a "scary evening" at home battling COVID-19. Luke's symptoms were severe enough that he was sent immediately to Hurley Children's Hospital for further treatment.

FRANKENMUTH, MI ・ 7 DAYS AGO