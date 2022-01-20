Walmart fulfillment center set to open in Olive Branch, creating hundreds of jobs

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Hundreds of new jobs are coming to the Mid-South.

Walmart announced on Thursday that it will build a million-square-foot fulfillment center on Marina Drive in Olive Branch. FOX13 found out some neighbors are happy about it, but some are not.

Some who live in neighborhoods near the Walmart fulfillment center said they are excited about it, others said they are concerned about the traffic that it will bring. Tonya Grant can see the new fulfillment center going up across the street from her porch.

”I like the idea of the jobs, because it’s bringing money into Olive Branch. But, traffic this way? No,” Grant said.

According to a news release, the fulfillment center opens this spring. The building is almost done. It will be used to ship products directly to customers.

”It means a lot. A lot of people got laid off during the pandemic and this is a blessing for many people who have an opportunity to get a job close to home and not going off far,” Johnathan Beamon said.

The new building will have a couple of entrances: one off of Marina Drive, which is an industrial area. The other will be off of Stateline Road to Alexander Road, which backs up to neighborhoods.

”There is some concern with traffic coming in, but the city of Olive Branch will do something to get that under control better,” Beamon said.

The city said about sixty trucks a day will use the facility, but not during rush hour. There are plans for an additional turn lane off of Alexander to help with truck traffic.

”We don’t want any traffic coming this way, period.” Grant said.

This continues Walmart’s national supply chain growth and eCommerce capabilities, Business Wire said.

