NC mother ejected, killed in rollover crash; 2 children hospitalized

By Dolan Reynolds
 3 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A mother died in a rollover crash in Greensboro, and her two children were taken to the hospital on Wednesday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Christina Marie Durham, 30, of Greensboro, was going east on Blumenthal Road near Pleasant Garden Road in a 2009 Nissan Sentra.

The Sentra ran off the road to the right, hit a ditch and flipped over. Troopers say she wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the car.

Her two children are in the hospital with minor injuries.

Troopers responded to the scene at 6:15 p.m. They say the road conditions from the recent winter storm may have contributed to the crash.

Troopers cleared the scene at 8:15 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing.

