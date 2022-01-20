ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

U.K. paleontologists find nearly complete Ichthyosaur

Cover picture for the articleAn almost-perfect fossil of a 180-million-year-old reptile was discovered in a drained...

IFLScience

Giant "Sea Dragon" Ichthyosaur Is One Of UK's Greatest Ever Fossil Finds

Beneath the Jurassic clay of England's East Midlands, the remains of a real-life sea monster have been discovered. It isn't a mythical beast, nor even a misidentified squid, but the most remarkable fossilized remains of an ichthyosaur ever discovered in Britain. The 180 million-year-old ichthyosaur fossil was first found...
WILDLIFE
Science Focus

The Rutland ichthyosaur and 4 other incredible UK fossils

The UK's largest ichthyosaur fossil has been found in a reservoir in Rutland. The marine reptile measures 10 metres long, and weighs over two tonnes. Ichthyosaurs, which are not dinosaurs, are an extinct group of species that lived between 250 and 90 million years ago. Like whales and dolphins, their ancestors had emerged from the water onto land and later returned, meaning ichthyosaurs breathed air. They lived both along coastlines and in the open ocean, and are believed to have been warm-blooded.
SCIENCE
