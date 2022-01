Entering into the boombox arena is the Monster Blaster 3.0. This boombox is a portable unit with a durable handle to carry with one hand, or you can toss it on your shoulder like a 1980s Run DMC music video. Inside the metal anodized mesh speaker cover are four 15-watt full-range speakers (a set of two on each side) and a 60-watt integrated subwoofer. There is no need for a handful of C or D batteries to charge this bad boy like the old boombox days. It holds enough rechargeable battery power to be in use for up to 12 hours...

