With inventory low and rates rising, home sales fall

 3 days ago

Sales of previously occupied homes fell in December for the first time in four months as mortgage rates ticked higher and would-be buyers struggled to find properties with the number of properties on the market at record-lows.

Existing home sales fell 4.6% last month from November, to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of nearly 6.2 million, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday.

Even with the decline, December's figures closed out a healthy year for home sales. Annual sales reached 6.1 million homes last year, the Realtors said, up 8.5% from 2020 and the most since 2006, the height of the housing bubble that crashed the following year.

Sales soared last year after pandemic lockdowns ended and many Americans sought more space for indoor offices and online schooling. Healthy home-buying was also fueled by strong job and income gains.

With the Federal Reserve set to raise interest rates as soon as in March, home sales are expected to decline slightly this year, said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the Realtors.

Motley Fool

Buying a Home in 2022? 3 Tips for First-Timers and Seasoned Buyers Alike

Here's how to tackle this year's tricky housing market. Low inventory and high home prices make 2022 a tough time to buy. Here's how to navigate the housing market and mortgage application process. Whether you're a first-time home buyer or have purchased a home before, this year's housing market is...
REAL ESTATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Number of homes for sale around Orlando hits historic low

ORLANDO, Fla. — A quarter century after construction began, Baldwin Park’s 4,000-something homes stand as some of the most desirable in the City of Orlando. Parks and trees surround the quiet streets. Neighbors can gather on porches, jog on bike paths or walk less than a mile to the community’s trendy downtown district, complete with an expansive lake view.
ORLANDO, FL
Silicon Valley

Number of Bay Area homes for sale hits record lows

As if it wasn’t hard enough to buy a home in the Bay Area, right now it’s hard to even find a home to buy. The number of houses for sale in December sank to historic lows, dropping 22% in San Francisco and the East Bay and 32% in the South Bay from the previous year, according to Zillow data.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MarketWatch

Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
REAL ESTATE
money.com

Daily Mortgage Rates Are Over 4% | January 22 & 23, 2022

The average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage crossed 4% this week for the first time since September 2020, ending the week at 4.019%. Rates for all loan categories ended higher week-over-week. The average interest on a 30-year refinance, for instance, moved up to 4.136%. The latest rate on a...
REAL ESTATE
AFP

US existing home sales end banner year with slump

The US real estate market last year saw the most existing homes sold in 15 years, even as sales slumped in the final month of 2021, according to industry data released Thursday. With low borrowing rates spurring homebuyers, 6.12 million pre-owned homes were sold last year, the most since 2006 and 8.5 percent more than in 2020, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) said. But it hasn't been smooth sailing for the property market, which plays a major role in the US economy. High demand has pushed prices higher, while shortages of key materials and workers exacerbated the shortage of homes for sale.
REAL ESTATE
Bangor Daily News

US home sales fall with available properties at a record low

WASHINGTON — Sales of previously occupied homes fell in December for the first time in four months as many would-be buyers were frustrated by a lack of available houses, which fell to the lowest level in more than two decades. Existing home sales dropped 4.6 percent last month from...
WASHINGTON, DC
therealdeal.com

Fairfield County home listings fall to record lows

Connecticut’s home market has proved to be no exception to the low inventory problem punishing buyers since the onset of the pandemic. In Fairfield County, single-family listings have dropped to their lowest level on record, according to appraisal firm Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman. Listing inventory in the quarter was 898 homes, a 46.4 percent drop from the third quarter and a 38.8 percent drop year-over-year, marking the fastest-moving market in 17 years.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
MarketRealist

How to Buy a Pre-Foreclosure Home—All About the Nuanced Process

Foreclosure is something homebuyers hope to avoid. Foreclosure is the process when a lender sells or seizes a home from the buyer due to their inability to pay for it. Most lenders try to work with homeowners to get them caught up on the payments. However, there are times when people default on a loan and force the lender to sell the property to recoup the lost money. When buying a pre-foreclosure home, here are some things to consider.
REAL ESTATE
10NEWS

Housing inventory dips to record low in Zillow report

TAMPA, Fla. — A new report is showing housing inventory dipped to a record low since just before the pandemic struck. Zillow reported there were fewer homes on the market at the end of 2021 versus the end of 2019. But Tampa Bay's housing inventory numbers exceeded the nationwide average. The report shows it was down by 46%, according to Zillow. That's almost half of the options available two years ago.
TAMPA, FL
Reuters

U.S. existing home sales tumble in December

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. home sales tumbled in December as higher prices amid record low inventory continued to shut out some first-time buyers. Existing home sales dropped 4.6% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.18 million units last month, the National Association of Realtors said on Thursday. Sales fell across all regions. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales would fall to a rate of 6.44 million units.
REAL ESTATE
