Salt Lake City, UT

Jennie Nguyen Responds To Backlash After Controversial Facebook Posts Resurface

By Justin S
 3 days ago
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City are always full of surprises, but this one is shocking for all the wrong reasons. The newest cast member, Jennie Nguyen , faces major backlash after a series of Facebook posts from 2020 resurfaced this week. As Page Six reported, Jennie shared a series of anti-Black memes with phrases like “White Lives Matter” and calling Black Lives Matter protestors “BLM Thugs.” Now, Jennie is speaking out about the controversial posts, and fans are calling for her snowflake to be revoked.

Political differences are understandable among the Housewives, but these Facebook posts that resurfaced are extreme. For example, in one screenshot allegedly from Jennie’s account, a meme showed two cartoon characters looking at stick figure bumper stickers on the back of a car. The caption read, “No, that’s not my family, that’s how many rioters I’ve hit!”

A few days later, Jennie apparently reshared a post that said, “I’m sick of people saying cops need more training. You had 18 years to teach your kids it’s wrong to loot, steal, set buildings ablaze, block traffic, laser people’s eyes, overturn cars, destroy buildings and attack citizens. Who failed who?”

The screenshots from her Facebook go on and on. One post she shared said, “Hundreds of blacks shot and many killed (including children) by other blacks every week. Over a thousand Officers violently injured, some permanently, by rioters. Anarchists rioting in major cities every night, which has caused billions of dollars of destruction to private and public property. And you still think Police Officers are the problem. You are an idiot.”

RELATED: Jennie Nguyen Denies Talking In A “Black Accent” To Mary Cosby; Slams Mary For Not Changing Her Behavior

Hours after these Facebook posts resurfaced and as “ Jennie ” became a trending topic on Twitter, the RHOSLC newbie shared an Instagram apology with a caption that said, “#hateisavirus.” She wrote, “I want to acknowledge and apologize for my deleted Facebook posts from 2020 that resurfaced today. At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were. It’s why I deactivated that account more than a year ago and why I continue to try to learn about perspectives different from my own. I regret those posts and am sincerely sorry for the pain they caused.”

It’s impossible not to point out the ironic timing of this controversy. These Facebook posts resurfaced just a couple of weeks after Jennie’s on-screen interaction with Mary Cosby , where she addressed problematic comments Mary made about “slanted eyes.” It opened the door for a conversation about microaggressions , and Jennie seemed ready to handle it ahead of the season 2 reunion taping . She wrote on Instagram two weeks ago, saying, “People need to be accountable for the things they say. I can’t wait for the reunion!!!”

RELATED: Jennie Nguyen Says She Can’t Wait to “Hold People Accountable” At The Reunion

Bravo hasn’t made an official statement about Jennie , but fans are watching closely to see how they handle it. They have fired other Bravolebrities for this kind of behavior, but the posts predate her time on Housewives. The season 2 reunion has already been filmed, so she can’t address it there. However, season 3 is gearing up for production! Perhaps this will play out on screen?

TELL US – WERE YOU SURPRISED AT JENNIE’S RESURFACED FACEBOOK POSTS? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF HER APOLOGY? DO YOU THINK BRAVO SHOULD REMOVE HER FROM SEASON 3 OF RHOSLC?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Jennie Nguyen Responds To Backlash After Controversial Facebook Posts Resurface appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 1

 

