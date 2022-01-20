ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hackettstown, NJ

Planet Fitness Opens In Hackettstown (Look Inside)

By Valerie Musson
 3 days ago
Planet Fitness has officially opened the doors of its new Hackettstown location. Photo Credit: Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness has officially opened the doors of its new Hackettstown location.

The new gym is now open at 1965 Rt. 57, #13 in the Mansfield Plaza, a representative told DailyVoice.com.

The new location features 14,000 square feet of space filled with state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, a 30-Minute Express Circuit, rowing machines, locker rooms with day showers, HydroMassage loungers, massage chairs, tanning booths, and more.

A grand opening event featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a free 30-minute fitness class and various giveaways is scheduled for Feb. 16 at 4:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, a second Clifton gym is also open at 1065 Bloomfield Ave. off Route 3.

“We’re excited to expand our presence in Clifton and Hackettstown,” said Shannon Meyers, Vice President of Marketing, Grand Fitness Partners, a franchise division of Planet Fitness.

“Finding the right gym can be intimidating, but Planet Fitness aims to make fitness accessible, affordable, and Judgement Free for everyone, as well as safe and squeaky-clean with our spacious clubs. We encourage everyone to take advantage of our limited-time grand opening membership offers.”

Scroll down to view a 3D rendering of the new Hackettstown location.

Planet Fitness, 1965 Rt. 57 #13-2 Hackettstown, NJ 07840

#Planet Fitness
