ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Brazilian Director Gabriel Martins Talks Sundance World Competition Player ‘Mars One’

By John Hopewell
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hta6c_0dqw4F0W00

Selected for Sundance’s 2022 World Dramatic Competition and winner of Ventana Sur’s $10,000 Paradiso WIP Award , “Mars One” returns Brazil’s Gabriel Martins to to the sense of 2019’s “In the Heart of the World”– of a society yearning for something better, to which it adds a yawning generational gulf.

Tércia, for example, dreams of her daughter becoming a dutiful housewife like herself. So her world is rocked when Eunice moves out of the family home to live with her girlfriend.

Father Wellington, a recovering alcoholic, plans his son’s future career as a national soccer star. But Deivid dreams of become an astrophysicist and part of Mars One, the first manned mission to the Red Planet in 2030.

As the months pass, the Martins, a lower-middle class Black family in Contagem, will have to find a way of coping with all the problems of the present while still dreaming of a better future, the synopsis runs.

“Mars One” is produced by Filmes de Plástico’s Thiago Macêdo Correia, who’s had four films selected for Cannes, three in Directors’ Fortnight and “The Dead and the Others,” winner of the Special Jury Prize at Cannes’ Un Certain Regard in 2018.

Shot with a sense of warmth towards its characters and their setting, “Mars One” begins as the extremist Jair Bolsonoro being voted in as Brazil’s 22nd president. This sense of a world whose parameters are changing, abandoning old role models and certainties, runs throughout this ambitious film. Variety talked to Martins in the run-up to Sundance.

From its title, “Mars One” might seem a sci-fi film. But the first manned mission to Mars which so fascinates Deividinho emerges as more of a metaphor: Life as journey through a new universe to regain a sense of family and community in a world far distant where one has begun. Could you comment?

I love that you had this reading of the title and its meaning. I think I had a similar approach but also thinking of this future project of colonization as something that could serve as a dream that is not important only because of the final result but for the dream itself – an act of wonder. Also, the idea of Mars One as being the first human expedition brings me a sense of exploring the unknown that also serves to me as a desire of Deivid to be part of the future, not the present or the past. I think that a conflict between generations is a theme of the film and the title could highlight this sense of time.

One of the most interesting characters in the film is, I think, Tércia, who loses her joy of living after becoming the victim of a prank. But there’s also a sense of a larger mid-life crisis, I think, as she asks, having dutifully followed what ’s been expected of her, what has become of her dreams of youth. Again, could you comment?

So glad you felt this way about the character. I think the issue is that Tércia felt, in the incident, that she was going to die. And in this “small” space between life, death and a joke, something emerged that she does not know how to talk about. This will haunt her because she starts seeing death in life. But that is just the truth: there is death in life, everyday. There’s the election of a bad president but there is resilience of those who dare to fight. There is joy but also hate. And there are accidents. And I think in this unsolvable paradox, she will face how the mystery of life can be precious.

What were your guidelines when directing the film?

I was aiming to be honest with the scenes, seeing what the actors would bring and trying to be fair to them. I tried to have patience to show the spaces and what they could mean in certain frames. I frequently thought also about some kind of identity that all the images and sounds could bring and what this would say about Brazilian culture today. This is a very dynamic paced film and I was not ashamed also of bringing this flow – having some cracks in a classic structure so we could also feel that beyond telling a story there are energies floating around that the camera can capture.

One keynote of this year’s Ventana Sur Primer Corte and Copia Final highlighted by co-curator Eva Morsh-Kihn, was films’ production values. “Mars One” begins with a swelling orchestral score and is fully scored throughout. It’s 113 minutes. Do you sense a drive to raise the across-the-board quality of Brazilian films, given the competition for distribution at home and abroad?

I think overall and for some time Brazilian cinema is in high quality technically speaking and narratively speaking. So I can’t say that was a reason for me to have those artistic choices. I felt that this film should have a score like that because of the emotion I wanted to bring. If “silence” was the right choice, I would do that. I feel that if I thought about market competition while making this film I would probably end up not having honest decisions and the film would definitely suffer from that.

One major challenge for movie making is obviously distribution. Have you now advanced on how you plan that?

We have already a distribution planned in Brazil with Embaúba and have won a local fund to launch the film in theaters probably in the second semester. It will still have its challenges, of course, but we are not in a bad position. Internationally we have Magnolia Pictures International as a sales agent partner already working to do the best with the film.

You’ve talked about how you don’t want to be button-holed as a maker of social realist films portraying life in Contagem. What are you planning next?

I have many projects being developed from a sci fi feature film to another social realist drama and other projects that include genres like comedy, action and horror. None of them I can actually talk about since they are being developed. But everything that comes next will present more genres that I’ve always wished to explore.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Michael Douglas to be Guest of Honor at Meihodo International Youth Visual Media Festival – Global Bulletin

FESTIVAL Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker Michael Douglas will serve as guest of honor and advisor at the fourth annual Meihodo International Youth Visual Media Festival. Douglas will appear during the short film festival’s 2022 virtual awards ceremony to announce the grand prize winner and offer insights to young filmmakers. The ceremony will be organized via Japan-based Meihodo’s U.S. headquarters in New York City, and stream on YouTube for U.S. audiences on Feb. 22, The theme of this year’s festival will be “Dreaming Big in the Digital Revolution.” The festival has received thousands of entries from around the world and Meihodo will introduce...
MOVIES
Variety

Sundance World Competition Premiere ‘Dos Estaciones’ Swooped on by Luxbox (EXCLUSIVE)

Paris-based sales agent Luxbox has acquired world sales rights to “Dos Estaciones” which will world premiere in World Cinema Dramatic Competition at this month’s Sundance Festival.  Produced by Mexico’s Sin Sitio Cine in co-production with France’s In Vivo Films and the U.S., “Dos Estaciones” marks the feature debut of Juan Pablo González, co-director of the Film Directing program at the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) whose shorts have won at Slamdance (“The Solitude of Memory,” 2014) and New Orleans (“La Espera,” 2016).  Co-written with Ana Isabel Fernández and Ilana Coleman (“The Inventory”), “Dos Estaciones” pays tribute to Mexico’s artisanal tequila makers,...
MOVIES
Variety

Sundance Player ‘Am I OK’ Puts Spotlight on Real-Life Friendship of Producer and Writer

Many life-defining friendships likely have a moment when the two parties look at one another and say, “This should be a movie.” It so happens that writer Lauren Pomerantz and producer Jessica Elbaum, best friends since 2004, had the skill set to make that happen. The sisterly bond shared by the women is the basis for “Am I OK?,” one of the most anticipated titles premiering at this year’s virtual Sundance Film Festival. The indie stars Dakota Johnson and Sonoya Mizuno, surrogates for Pomerantz and Elbaum respectively, and is directed by work and life partners Stephanie Allynne and Tig Notaro. The...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Johnny Depp Cast as King Louis XV in Upcoming Film

Johnny Depp is ready to return to the big screen. After a tumultuous divorce from Amber Heard following domestic violence allegations, Depp is slated to portray King Louis XV in French director Maiwenn’s upcoming film, Variety reported. The film is produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Why Not Productions, with Wild Bunch International handling world sales. Production will begin in summer 2022, mainly set at the Versailles Palace. Though the movie’s title and plot have not yet been revealed, King Louis XV, who was nicknamed “the beloved,” ruled for almost 60 years before dying, after being accused of corruption. Filmmaker Maiwenn is most...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars One#Un Certain Regard#Brazilian#Ventana Sur#Paradiso Wip Award#Filmes De Pl Stico
Variety

Utopia Snaps Up Distribution Rights to Participant’s Yaara Bou Melhem Doc ‘Unseen Skies’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Sales and distribution company Utopia, co-founded by filmmaker Robert Schwartzman, has swooped on the distribution rights to documentary “Unseen Skies” by Yaara Bou Melhem, a two-time UN Peace Award-winning filmmaker and investigative journalist. “Unseen Skies” follows conceptual artist Trevor Paglen, known for combining photography and large-scale art, on the final phase of his 10-year endeavor to launch a work of art into space via satellite. Paglen’s art often touches on the issues of mass surveillance and data collection. “Trevor’s work dispels myths about A.I., including that it is neutral and objective,” said Melhem, who also wrote and produced the feature-length doc. “We are...
MOVIES
Variety

Festivals Boost Contenders for Oscar International Film Race

If you wanted to name a winner from the Oscar international film shortlist right now, it would be the Cannes Film Festival. Nine of the 15 titles that made the cut came from the fest, even though the Palme d’Or winner, France’s submission “Titane,” did not. But then only those who were not paying attention to past trends in stage one voting assumed that it would be included. Although a record 93 countries put forward an entry, only 15 are moving on. The ones selected for the shortlist come from almost every continent, although Africa, despite some exciting entries such as...
MOVIES
womenandhollywood.com

Sundance 2022 Women Directors: Meet Hanna Bergholm – “Hatching”

Hanna Bergholm is a Finnish film director who has helmed several internationally-awarded short films and TV drama series. Her latest short horror film, “Puppet Master,” was selected to screen at several international film festivals, including Fantasia Film Festival and Fantastic Fest, as well as the MoMA. “Hatching” is her first feature film.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Territory’ Review: Indigenous Brazilians Stand Their Ground in an Urgent Environmental Docu-Thriller

Dual forces of climate change and cultural genocide overlap to devastating effect in “The Territory,” threatening not just a native community but a wider ecosystem — and cheered on by the actively hostile powers that be. Riveting and despairing in equal measure, freshman director Alex Pritz’s documentary immerses us over the course of three years in the lives, livelihoods and dwindling homeland of the Indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau people, whose supposedly protected patch of Amazon rainforest is under attack from all sides by farmers, miners and settlers who think nothing of deforesting swaths of jungle that don’t belong to them. For the Uru-eu-wau-wau,...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Brazil
Register Citizen

‘Mars One’ Review: A Starry-Eyed, Soft-Hearted Brazilian Family Drama With More Bounce Than Bite

We have only just settled into the genial rhythms of Gabriel Martins’ “Mars One,” meeting one by one the loving, yearning family of four at its heart when, like capable, brassy matriarch Tércia (Rejane Faria), we get a shock to the system. Sitting at a lunch counter, Tércia is trying to ignore the ranting of a homeless man behind her. “Brazil is not for amateurs!” he bellows, and she shifts, more irritated than alarmed, until the man pulls out a bomb. The other diners flee, but Tércia remains rooted in horror as it explodes.
TV & VIDEOS
dotesports.com

Imperial reportedly in talks with Brazilian Last Dance

Imperial has made a bid for the Brazilian CS:GO project dubbed Last Dance and is the favorite organization to sign the team spearheaded by two-time Major champions Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo, Fernando “fer” Alvarenga, and Lincoln “fnx” Lau at the moment, according to a report by Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Sundance Horror ‘Hatching’ Brings Scares With a Bird Monster and Gymnastics Mom

“Hatching,” a Finnish horror movie premiering at Sundance, has two monsters at the center of its story: a grotesque bird creature and a pushy gymnastics mom. Helmed by Hanna Bergholm in her feature directorial debut, “Hatching” follows 12-year-old gymnast Tinja (Siiri Solalinna) as she struggles to live up to the high expectations of her mother (Sophia Heikkilä) — oh, and she discovers a mysterious bird egg and secretly cares for it in her room. Over time, the egg grows larger until it hatches a disturbing, bird-like monster whom Tinja affectionately names Alli. Tinja keeps the creature hidden from her family, and...
MOVIES
news4sanantonio.com

2022 Sundance Film Festival preview with festival director Tabitha Jackson

Growing up in the Salt Lake City area, I took the Sundance Film Festival for granted. It was just something that happened annually. Every year I'd see a handful of films and visit Park City's Main Street to take in the sights and sounds that came with the riotous 1990s when the parties and hoopla surrounding the festival threatened to steal all of the attention away from the films. I'm terrible at parties, I did get to see some remarkable concerts during that era. One of those shows eventually led to my "Almost Famous" moment when Black Rebel Motorcycle Club asked me, a lowly music journalist for Angela H. Brown at the legendary SLUG Magazine, to go on the road with them.
MOVIES
Variety

First Look: Jan Bülow, Olivia Ross Star in Mystery Thriller ‘The Theory of Everything’ (EXCLUSIVE)

German director Timm Kröger’s mystery thriller “The Theory of Everything” has started shooting at the ski resort of St. Jakob in Defereggen, Austria. The film’s first image has been released. The cast is led by Jan Bülow, who starred in “Lindenberg! Mach dein Ding,” and Olivia Ross, a Paris-born, British actress whose credits include History’s “Knightfall,” Netflix’s “The Old Guard,” and the BBC’s “War and Peace” and “Killing Eve.” Kröger previously directed Venice Critics Week entry “The Council of Birds.” The screenplay was written by Roderick Warich (“The Trouble with Being Born”) and Kröger. Shot in Cinemascope, in black and...
MOVIES
Variety

Gutsy Sundance Horror Thriller ‘Piggy’ Broken Down by Director Carlota Pereda

Avoiding the heady and idyllic world of adolescent coming-of-age tales ever-familiar to viewers, Spanish writer-director Carlota Pereda presents a brazen look into the psyches of youth; their faults, rage, and insecurity. In this award-winning short-turned-feature, Pereda, known for nudging the boundaries of genre, delivers a roundhouse kick, annihilating them. “Piggy” (“Cerdita”) is set in a serene but suspect rural town, Extremadura, where our anti-heroine Sara (Laura Galán) emerges, wrought with anxiety and crippling trauma from the abuse she endures at the hands of her hostile and popular peers. Untamed cruelty ensues and, with each heartbreaking take, the viewer becomes Sara and all...
MOVIES
Variety

National Geographic Buys Environmental Docu-Thriller ‘The Territory’ Following Sundance Film Festival Premiere

National Geographic Documentary Films has acquired “The Territory,” a timely look at indigenous-led land defense in the Amazon rainforest, following its premiere at the virtual Sundance Film Festival. The company plans to release “The Territory” theatrically later this year before the film heads to its streaming platforms. Alex Pritz directed “The Territory” in his feature film debut. Using verité-style footage captured over three years, the documentary tells the fight of the Indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau people against rapidly approaching deforestation brought on by illegal loggers and nonnative farmers in the Brazilian Amazon. In Variety’s review of “The Territory,” which screened in the world cinema documentary...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Mission: Impossible 7’ and ‘8’ Postponed Until 2023 and 2024 Due to Pandemic

“Mission: Impossible” fans will have to wait a little longer to watch Ethan Hunt save the world from imminent destruction. Paramount Pictures will delay the release of the next two films in the long-running spy series. “Mission: Impossible 7,” which was previously supposed to premiere on Sept. 30, will now debut on July 14, 2023. That means that “Mission: Impossible 8,” most recently intended to open on July 7, 2023, will instead shift to June 28, 2024. The seventh film, which is co-produced by Skydance, was originally slated to open on July 23, 2021 and has been postponed multiple times as the...
MOVIES
Variety

Mariano Biasin’s ‘Sublime’ Gets Trailer, Sale to Germany Ahead of Berlin World Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Buenos Aires-based sales agent Meikincine has dropped the trailer for “Sublime,” a film by Argentinian Mariano Biasin, which will world premiere at next month’s Berlinale, playing in Generation 2022. The trailer comes as “Sublime” has sealed its first major territory sales deal, selling to Salzgeber for Germany and Austria.   Produced by Juan Pablo Miller at Tarea Fina, the film follows Manuel, 16, as he prepares for his band’s upcoming show while navigating a challenging love triangle. “Sublime” deals with friendship and love, and how they intermingle during a time when emotions and hormones run high. The film is anchored by its soundtrack...
MOVIES
filmmakermagazine.com

Sundance 2022 Critic’s Notebook: Mija, Mars One, Emergency

When does a virtual film festival start? The types of film screenings, audience accommodations, parties, panels, social spaces, diversity and development programs, residencies, labs, medical procedures and contingency plans film festival organizers are responsible for keep spiraling. The International Film Festival Rotterdam warned all attendees in late December that its 2022 edition would be entirely virtual, while the Berlinale recently confirmed the festival’s focus on in-person screenings would proceed as planned next month, without exception for press, but with a slightly expanded, all-virtual European Film Market. In this climate, Sundance announced a scant two weeks before the festival’s opening night that in-person events in Park City would be canceled, after several affirmations that the festival would proceed as announced.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

45K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy