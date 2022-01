Los Angeles-based DJ and producer RYBO is turning heads with the three-track Survive EP that’s out now on Desert Hearts. Desert Hearts remains a powerhouse in the house and techno scene with its curated showcases and record label churning out beats for their followers to get down and dirty to on the dancefloor. The label celebrated the new year and kept the music going with their latest Family & Friends compilation, and now they continue to highlight the creative spirit of artists by looking to RYBO and his new EP, Survive.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO