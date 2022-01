Having received a SAG nomination Wednesday for her performance as Ma in Kenneth Branagh’s childhood memoir film Belfast, Caitríona Balfe said she had been texting with co-star Jamie Dornan, who she said was “super excited” for both her and for their nomination as an ensemble cast. However, Balfe admitted to feeling some disappointment that Dornan, who played Pa, and Ciarán Hinds, who played Pop, were not nominated individually. “I thought they had such a good chance,” she said. “I feel like they should have been nominated, but we’re all just really excited about the ensemble.” Belfast follows the story of Branagh’s own...

