Mortgage rates are nearly back to pre-pandemic highs

By Kathy Orton
Washington Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have to go back to the start of the coronavirus pandemic to find mortgage rates as high as they are this week. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average climbed for the fourth week in a row to 3.56 percent with an average...

theedgemarkets.com

Yahoo! Finance: Inflation keeping house prices high, even with rising mortgage rates

(Jan 24): Aside from record-low inventory, a big culprit for even higher home prices points to inflation, Yahoo! Finance reported. "It'll [inflation] keep them positive. I don't expect to see 18% in price appreciation," Doug Duncan, chief economist at Fannie Mae told Yahoo Finance. "But we do expect house prices to be positive."
AFP

Fed sharpens inflation-fighting tools as rate hikes near

The Federal Reserve has its inflation-fighting weapons ready to fire, and when the US central bank's policy committee convenes this coming week, the focus will not be on whether they will pull the trigger but rather how many times. The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), which opens its two-day meeting on Tuesday, is widely expected to begin hiking interest rates in March, though a few economists note the possibility of early action.
MarketWatch

Mortgage payments, rents see biggest jumps in Redfin's records in December

The average monthly mortgage payment in the U.S. in December soared 21.6% from a year ago, the biggest increase since real-estate services company Redfin Corp. has been keeping records, and are expected to keep rising this year, Redfin said Friday. And monthly average rents in December jumped 14.1% to $1,877, also the biggest increase on record. Redfin attributed the rise in mortgage payments to both climbing home prices and mortgage rates. Redfin started recording rental data in February 2019. "And those rising mortgage costs push more potential homebuyers into renting instead, which pushed up demand and prices for rentals," said Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. "Mortgage rate increases are accelerating, which will cause both mortgage payments and rent to grow throughout 2022." Redfin's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has plunged 42.3% over the past three months to close Thursday at the lowest price since June 1, 2020, while the S&P 500 has lost 1.5% over the same time.
Mortgages
Washington Post

Rising Mortgage Rates Are No Reason to Panic Buy

These first months of the year are traditionally when hopeful homebuyers sit down to tally their raises or bonuses and assess what they can afford. Adding to the calculation this year: rising mortgage rates, which have spiked to their highest level in almost two years. Don’t panic. And especially don’t...
go955.com

China cuts mortgage reference rate for first time in nearly two years

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China cut its benchmark lending rates for corporate and household loans for a second straight month at its January fixing on Thursday, while lowering a mortgage reference rate for the first time in nearly two years. The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lowered by 10 basis points...
cheddar.com

Stocks Close Lower, Treasury Yields Hit Pre-Pandemic Highs

Stocks closed lower Tuesday with investors initiating a broad sell-off, leading the Dow to have its worst day of 2022 so far as it had its biggest decline since November. Investors are eyeing treasury yields, which have surged to pre-pandemic highs, as well as looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's path forward when it comes to raising interest rates. Meanwhile, as earnings season kicks off, Goldman Sachs shares are under pressure after a lackluster earnings report. Goldman is weighing on bank stocks as a whole. Jeff Buchbinder, Equity Strategist for LPL Financial, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss today's close, why treasury yields are ticking higher toward pre-pandemic levels, big bank earnings reports, and more.
mortgageorb.com

Freddie Mac: 30-Year Fixed-Rate Mortgage Rate Jumps Nearly 25 BPS

Freddie Mac has released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey (PMMS), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.45% for the week ending January 13. “Mortgage rates rose across all mortgage loan types, with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increasing by almost a quarter of a percent from...
BBC

Inflation: South Korea raises rates to pre-pandemic level

South Korea has increased its base rate of interest to where it was before the pandemic, as it tries to contain rising inflation and soaring household debt. The Bank of Korea's (BOK) widely expected decision to raise the rate to 1.25% was its third hike in six months. Central banks...
WKBN

Mortgage rates jump again

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped again this past week, reaching their highest level since March 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic was breaking in the U.S.
SILVER SPRING, MD
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
