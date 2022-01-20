ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

JBD and tooz Enter Partnership for a New Generation of Smart Glasses with Prescription and Full Color Virtual Screens

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAALEN, GERMANY and SHANGHAI, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2022 / Under the newly formed collaboration, JBD and tooz are the first to achieve a new milestone in the development of smart glasses for end consumers by combining a curved waveguide including prescription with a color microLED display...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Glasses#Virtual Image#Design#The Screens#Jbd#Aalen#Tooz Technologies
