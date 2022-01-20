Dayton’s HEAPY announces NASA research building in Cleveland
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An engineering firm headquartered in Dayton announced the completion of the NASA Research Support Building in Cleveland.2022 Soin Award for Innovation now accepting applications
HEAPY, and Dayton-headquartered engineering firm, announced the completion of the NASA Research Support Building, located at the NASA Glenn Research Center campus in Cleveland.
“This high-tech facility was designed with collaboration in mind,” said Ryan Henderson, Chief Operating Officer at HEAPY. “The adaptive and open spaces will help the NASA team work together to advance aeronautics and space exploration.”
According to HEAPY, the building provides research office space for 160 occupants as well as a kitchen and cafeteria, exchange store, training and conference rooms, and social and common areas. This 60,000 square-foot facility also features multiple breakout areas and concurrent engineering rooms, and low partition workspaces to encourage teamwork and collaboration.911 Call: Man in wheelchair dies in house fire on Xenia Avenue
The formal grand opening ceremony announcement is planned for Spring 2022 said HEAPY.
For more information on HEAPY, visit www.heapy.com .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0