Dayton, OH

Dayton’s HEAPY announces NASA research building in Cleveland

By Katie Shatsby
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An engineering firm headquartered in Dayton announced the completion of the NASA Research Support Building in Cleveland.

HEAPY, and Dayton-headquartered engineering firm, announced the completion of the NASA Research Support Building, located at the NASA Glenn Research Center campus in Cleveland.

“This high-tech facility was designed with collaboration in mind,” said Ryan Henderson, Chief Operating Officer at HEAPY. “The adaptive and open spaces will help the NASA team work together to advance aeronautics and space exploration.”

According to HEAPY, the building provides research office space for 160 occupants as well as a kitchen and cafeteria, exchange store, training and conference rooms, and social and common areas. This 60,000 square-foot facility also features multiple breakout areas and concurrent engineering rooms, and low partition workspaces to encourage teamwork and collaboration.

The formal grand opening ceremony announcement is planned for Spring 2022 said HEAPY.

For more information on HEAPY, visit www.heapy.com .

WDTN

WDTN

