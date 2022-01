Star Buds Cannabis Co. Granted Regulatory Approvals to Operate in Fourth Canadian Province with the Company's 13th Store in Canada. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2022 / CordovaCann Corp. (CSE:CDVA) (OTCQB:LVRLF) ('Cordova' or the 'Company'), a cannabis-focused consumer products company, is pleased to announce that it has received its cannabis retail license to open the first Star Buds Cannabis Co. store in the province of British Columbia. The store is located at 2090 Harvey Avenue, Unit 2 in the City of Kelowna, and it will be the thirteenth Star Buds Cannabis Co. branded retail store in Canada. The store will open in early February and will be open for walk-in customers and for processing of online orders for in-store pickup that are made through its website www.starbuds.co. The official grand opening of the store is scheduled for Saturday, February 12, 2022.

