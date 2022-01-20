Best Places to Work 2021: Large company category rankings — see which companies topped the List

WPXI Pittsburgh Skyline Image by Christopher Klein from Pixabay (Image by Christopher Klein from Pixabay)

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Business Times this week is unveiling the rankings of its 2021 Best Places to Work.

Up next is a look at where the companies in the large category, defined as those with 50-149 employees, ranked and who topped the list.

The results of Best Places to Work are based on an online survey of employees, which was conducted during 2021. Companies are surveyed on a variety of factors ranging from employee job satisfaction to salary satisfaction to perspectives on management. Small companies have between 10 and 24 employees, medium 25-49, large 50-149 and extra-large 150-plus.

See the Top 15 from our partners at Pittsburgh Business Times here.

©2022 Cox Media Group