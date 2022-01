ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2022 / In its effort to make cryptocurrency accessible in every aspect of the crypto space, ACCOINTING.com has partnered up with DeafTax, the leading Deaf-owned U.S. financial services firm with professional tax preparers who are Deaf and using American Sign Language. DeafTax handles hundreds of clients every year and with the growth of cryptocurrency awareness, the deaf community has become more and more engaged in bitcoin and other types of virtual assets. With regulations and taxation updates, ACCOINTING.com and DeafTax join forces in order to guarantee that the Deaf Commumity has full access to the crypto market and all related financial services, including fully compliant crypto tax reports.

