If you're a registered voter, depending on which school district you live in it's likely you'll be getting a ballot in the mail soon to vote in the February 8 special election. Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says levies are on the ballot in Grandview, Highland, Mt. Adams, Union Gap, Wahluke, Wapato, West Valley and Zillah School Districts. The Naches Park District is also asking for support for a special 2-year levy.Many of the districts are asking for renewal of ongoing levies to help fund the schools with no increases or changes.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO