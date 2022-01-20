4AD Records’ Nabil Ayers to Release Memoir, ‘My Life in the Sunshine’

Jenny Hval has announced Classic Objects, her anticipated first album for 4AD that will be out March 11. “In 2020, like everyone else, I was just a private person,” says Hval of the album's creation. “No artists were allowed to perform. I was reduced to ‘just me.’” Working alone, Jenny made her version of a pop album, using traditional verse/chorus construction on all eight songs. “This made me want to write simple stories. My problem was that I found that the music component in the writing process made the words stray from their path and even jump into the absurd. I think it is just bound to happen when there is music involved. After all, a song isn’t just words, it has a melody, and the reason we have melodies is to step into the dark and jump off cliffs.”

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO