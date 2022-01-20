ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4AD Records’ Nabil Ayers to Release Memoir, ‘My Life in the Sunshine’

By Jonathan Cohen
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic industry veteran Nabil Ayers, who is currently the U.S. general manager of 4AD, has announced a June 7 release date for his memoir, “My Life in the Sunshine: Searching for My Father and Discovering My Family,” via Viking Books. The title is an homage to “Everybody Loves the Sunshine,” the...

www.sfgate.com

antiMUSIC

Kenny Loggins Releasing 'Still Alright' Memoir This Spring

Hachette Books have announced that they will be publishing music icon Kenny Loggins' memoir "Still Alright" on hardcover, e-book, and an audio format by Hachette Audio on June 14th. "Writing this book and piecing together the moments of my life has been a really eye-opening experience for me," says Loggins....
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

Mark Tuan announces release date for solo single ‘My Life’

Mark Tuan has announced the official release date for his upcoming single, ‘My Life’. Earlier today (January 11), the GOT7 member released concept photos and the pre-save link for the forthcoming song on his social media platforms. ‘My Life’ is set be released on January 21 and will be Tuan’s much-anticipated follow-up to ‘Last Breath’, which marked Tuan’s first foray into English-language music as a solo artist.
MUSIC
Reading Eagle

Retired Eagle Editor Harry Deitz releases family memoir [Spotlight]

Retired Editor Harry J. Deitz Jr. has written a new book, “Our Father’s Journey: A Path Out of Poverty,” which, much like the “Editor’s Notebook” columns he wrote for 10 years for the Eagle, is a personal story about family. The book, released last...
EAGLE, PA
gratefulweb.com

John Bickel releases new single, "Calling on Sunshine"

Carried by vibrantly soulful vocals, set to the definition of a finger-snapping groove, and anchored by a lyrical call for harmony, John Bickel’s “Calling on Sunshine” is a stunning burst of perseverant joy. The track begins with hummed vocals that evoke a gospel choir warm-up, with things...
MUSIC
Person
Cate Le Bon
Person
Gene Clark
Person
Lykke Li
Person
Tommy Stinson
Person
Roy Ayers
wpr.org

Author Jami Attenberg reveals the life of her mind in debut memoir

Jami Attenberg is the New York Times best-selling author of six novels and one short-story collection. She's probably best known for her novel, "The Middlesteins." Attenberg has shifted gears with her latest book. It's a memoir called "I Came All This Way to Meet You: Writing Myself Home." The book...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ Singer and Prolific Actor, Dies at 74

Singer Meat Loaf, whose “Bat Out of Hell” album is among the best-selling and most enduring rock albums of the 1970s, died on Jan. 20 at the age of 74. A consummate performer, he also appeared as an actor in the cult classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” as well as “Crazy Alabama,” “Fight Club” and “Wayne’s World,” among dozens more film and television credits. Meat Loaf, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, won a 1994 Grammy Award for best solo rock vocal performance for the song “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” A cause of death...
CELEBRITIES
FOX59

Rock superstar Meat Loaf dies at 74

The heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Jenny Hval announces first LP for 4AD, shares “Year of Love”

Jenny Hval has announced Classic Objects, her anticipated first album for 4AD that will be out March 11. “In 2020, like everyone else, I was just a private person,” says Hval of the album's creation. “No artists were allowed to perform. I was reduced to ‘just me.’” Working alone, Jenny made her version of a pop album, using traditional verse/chorus construction on all eight songs. “This made me want to write simple stories. My problem was that I found that the music component in the writing process made the words stray from their path and even jump into the absurd. I think it is just bound to happen when there is music involved. After all, a song isn’t just words, it has a melody, and the reason we have melodies is to step into the dark and jump off cliffs.”
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Ghost announce new album ‘Impera’; release first video single “Call Me Little Sunshine”

Share the post "Ghost announce new album ‘Impera’; release first video single “Call Me Little Sunshine”" Swedish satanic rockers Ghost have revealed their new album titled ‘Impera,’ which marks the follow-up to their 2018 album dubbed ‘Prequelle.’ Produced by Klas Åhlund (Teddybears, Robyn, Sugababes) and mixed by Andy Wallace (Gojira, Avenged Sevenfold, A Day to Remember) the fresh full-length is set to drop on March 11th, 2022 through Loma Vista Records (pre-order/pre-save).
MUSIC
Portland Tribune

Aaron Nigel Smith eagerly awaits Grammy Awards

He and fellow artists nominated for children's/family album 'All One Tribe.'. Aaron Nigel Smith and his wife — high school sweethearts — wrote down life goals in their younger days, and stuffed them into little pillows. Every five years or so, they'll pull out the pillows and look...
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Video: 'Face of Jesus' Spotted in Antarctica on Google Earth

An anomaly hunter exploring Antarctica on Google Earth stumbled upon a strange shape that he believes is the face of Jesus! The remarkable discovery was made by indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring, who was looking for potential evidence of ancient alien activity on the frosty continent. While observing a site which he suspects is some kind of ET structure, the anomaly hunter was stunned to scroll over and see what appears to be a rather distinct visage.
ASTRONOMY
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Meat Loaf’s Greatest Songs: A Dozen of His Best-Remembered or Most Unfairly Overlooked Tracks

When powerhouse vocalist-actor Meat Loaf eulogized composer-producer Jim Steinman last April in Rolling Stone, the singer – who died Thursday at age 74 – said of his “Bat Out of Hell” partner, “We belonged heart and soul to each other. We didn’t know each other. We were each other.” Meat Loaf (born Marvin Lee Aday) could not have stated the obvious better, as each man’s operatic, oversized talents were only matched by their level of grand theatricality, with thundering melodicism and melodramatic lyricism at the top of the list of their skill sets. The best Meat Loaf songs – even those without...
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Meat Loaf’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Made as One of the Greatest Rockstars of All Time

Following his sudden passing, many fans are now curious to know what Meat Loaf’s net worth was before his death. The rock star, known for songs like “Bat Out of Hell,” among others, died at the age of 74 on January 20, 2022, leaving behind a career spanning six decades and millions of records sold around the world. Meat Loaf—who was born Marvin Lee Aday and later known as Michael Lee Aday—was born on September 27, 1947, in Dallas, Texas to parents Wilma and Orvis. Meat Loaf’s mother Wilma was a schoolteacher and choir singer, whereas his dad Orvis, a former...
DALLAS, TX

