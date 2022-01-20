ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IIHS Creates New Ratings For Vehicles With Partial Automation

By Sam McEachern
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has developed a new safety rating system for vehicles capable of partially automated driving. Going forward, the IIHS will give semi-automated driving systems, such as General Motors’ Super Cruise technology, a rating of Good, Acceptable, Marginal or Poor. The IIHS says that for a...

michiganradio.org

Safety group to rate cars with partial autonomous features for first time

Vehicles with partial automation, like Teslas, will be rated for the first time by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) starting later this year. David Harkey is president of IIHS. He said to get the highest rating, automakers will have to add new technology to ensure the driver's hands are on the wheel at all times.
Motor1.com

IIHS Says No Automaker Meets New Criteria For Self-Driving Safeguards

That Top Safety Pick just got tougher to reach. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has long been rolling out tougher tests for automakers to pass. From more demanding side-impact evaluations to putting automatic emergency braking systems to the test, the IIHS usually goes beyond the government standard. This time around, it's semi-autonomous driving systems that are under its microscope.
Ars Technica

IIHS will rate driver assists like Autopilot and Super Cruise for safety

On Thursday, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety announced that it is creating a rating system for hands-free advanced driver-assistance systems like Tesla's Autopilot and General Motors' Super Cruise. Later this year IIHS will issue its first set of ratings, with grading levels of good, acceptable, marginal, or poor. Having a good driver-monitoring system will be vital to getting a good grade.
Autoblog

Ford and ADT create Canopy vehicle protection system

A few years ago, Ford created an in-house startup incubator called FordX to create and support mobility technologies. FordX has gone public with its newest enterprise called Canopy, a 60/40 joint venture with security company ADT. Canopy wants to do for vehicles what Ring has done for front porches and driveways, namely, provide 24-hour live-streamable video coverage of what's happening around a car and respond to potential threats by voice or something more. The first product won't launch in the U.S. and the UK until next year, aimed at commercial van and pickup owners. It will be an easily installable camera fitted with multiple sensor types like radar and acoustic sensors that would go in a van's cargo area or on the back of a pickup cab looking at the bed. And yes, it will operate via a subscription service.
CNET

IIHS to rate advanced driver assist systems: Not a single technology would pass today

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is ready to add another element to its crash and safety tests: advanced driver assist systems. With the addition, the IIHS will now rate these systems, which rank Level 2 on the SAE Scale of Autonomy, on a scale similar to other facets of its roster of tests with a Good, Acceptable, Marginal or Poor grade.
ElectronicsWeekly.com

brushless dc motors for automated guided vehicles

Oriental Motor of Japan has created brush-less dc motors for automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and autonomous mobile robots. BLV-R motors, which are the R type of the BLV series, come in 100W (1/8hp) and 200W (1/4hp) types. A “100W motor with a 30:1 gearbox measures 108.4mm in length and weighs...
foodlogistics.com

The Untapped ROI of Automated Guided Vehicles

It’s widely accepted that automated guided vehicles (AGVs) help businesses save money. What everyone really wants to know is – how much and how quickly?. To answer these questions, most people come up with a hard number that weighs the total cost of the AGV system against the labor and manual equipment it is able to replace. This is a good place to start, but it doesn’t tell the whole story. If you make your decision based on this number alone, you’re probably underestimating ROI.
gmauthority.com

SAIC-GM-Wuling Vehicles To Get Horizon Robotics ADAS Tech In China

SAIC-GM-Wuling, the joint venture between GM, SAIC Motor, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors, has announced the formation of a new strategic agreement with Chinese artificial intelligence microchip developer Horizon Robotics. The new agreement will include the development of new autonomous driving technologies and driving assist features. Per a recent post from...
gmauthority.com

Future Wuling Global Vehicle Spotted Wearing Chevy Logo

SAIC-GM-Wuling, the second General Motors joint venture in China that manages the Wuling and Baojun brands, has been developing vehicles that have been marketed as Chevrolet models in various emerging markets around the world for more than a decade. After rebadging the Baojun 530 and 510 as the new Chevy Captiva and Groove, SGMW is currently testing an upcoming Wuling global vehicle that has just been captured bearing the Chevy logo.
gmauthority.com

Super Cruise Tops Consumer Reports Driver Monitoring System Tests

Super Cruise was one of only two semi-autonomous driving assistants to receive praise in a recent evaluation of these systems conducted by Consumer Reports. The publication performed evaluation tests on five driver assistance systems, including Super Cruise, Ford BlueCruise, BMW Traffic Jam Assist, Subaru EyeSight and DriverFocus and Tesla Autopilot. Of these, only two met the publication’s standards for effectiveness: Super Cruise and Blue Cruise.
gmauthority.com

General Motors Announces New Commercial Applications Of Hydrotec Fuel Cell Technology

General Motors has announced it is developing new commercial applications for its Hydrotec hydrogen fuel cell technology that will expand its use beyond vehicles. GM is currently working on a variety of commercial Hydrotec power generators, all of which will be powered by the automaker’s second-generation hydrogen fuel cell cubes. These include a mobile power generator (MPG) to provide fast-charging capability for EVs without having to install a permanent charge point, along with a palletized mobile generator to power military camps and other military outposts. The palletized generator is currently being evaluated by the U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) for potential future field use.
MotorBiscuit

Tesla: How Much Does It Cost to Install a Charger in Your Garage?

The growing shift to electric vehicles has many considering a Tesla for their next vehicle. But how do you charge one? Many have no initial way to charge a Tesla at home and will have to rely on either workplace charging or public charging stations. Most owners will have to figure out a home charging solution in the future.
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
