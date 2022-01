A Michelin-starred chef who has cooked for royalty has revealed his top tips for frying up crispy bacon.Jeff Baker, whose restaurant Pool Court in Leeds won the city its first Michelin star in 1995, has previously cooked for the Queen and is now the executive development chef at online butcher Farmison & Co.He said the secret to getting the perfect bacon rasher is to make sure the frying pan is hot before putting the meat in.Speaking to the Daily Star, Baker said that the “best way” to cook bacon is “on a medium to high heat pan with a small...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO