In my experience, domestic airlines are far inferior to their foreign counterparts. Due to our current life season and the pandemic, we primarily travel within the States and are unfortunately stuck with domestic airline options. The myriad variety of fees for what was once included in airfare is one reason I don’t care for domestic carriers. One of my family’s primary travel goals is to travel for free (or close to it) for the rest of our lives, and not giving a cent out of our pockets to domestic carriers is a huge part of our strategy. We use several methods to avoid domestic airline fees, and I’m sharing the primary ones today.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO