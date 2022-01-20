ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data Axle Introduces Cross-Channel Donor Acquisition Solution to Support Nonprofit Marketers

By MTS Staff Writer
2022-01-20
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloud-based, omnichannel campaign management solution combines data, predictive analytics, strategy, and campaign services to unlock maximum donor value. Data Axle, a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time intelligence solutions, today debuted its Data Axle Cross-Channel Donor Acquisition Solution to support nonprofit marketers in executing effective omnichannel programs. This new...

Liminal Launches The “Polygon Partner Program” To Help Secure The Polygon Ecosystem

Liminal has integrated its self-custody platform “Vaults” with Polygon to secure the Polygon ecosystem. Liminal is excited to announce the launch of their “Polygon Partner Program” for projects building on Polygon. While Polygon and Liminal are completely different entities, both have one thing in common i.e., making digital assets safer, efficient, and rewarding for individuals, and businesses without giving up the control and ownership.
Marin Software Adds Support for LinkedIn Marketing Solutions

MarinOne’s powerful optimization tools deliver performance for LinkedIn advertisers. Marin Software, a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, has added the ability to manage LinkedIn Marketing Solutions campaigns to its flagship MarinOne platform. The MarinOne integration with LinkedIn’s Campaign Management and Reporting & ROI APIs gives advertisers better insights and improves the performance of their LinkedIn campaigns through machine learning and automation.
AvePoint Launches Confide, a Virtual Data Room to Power Highly Secure Digital Collaboration

New product addresses the growing need to protect sensitive data, without sacrificing efficiency. AvePoint the most advanced SaaS and data management platform provider, today launched Confide, a virtual data room to help businesses manage sensitive data needs, and collaborate with greater confidence. Confide is the only virtual data room fully integrated with Microsoft 365, and hosted on the end-user cloud tenant, providing optimal security and initiation efficiency.
Ambient.ai Emerges from Stealth, Introduces Computer Vision Intelligence Platform for Physical Security Industry

The company launches with $52 million in funding and five of the largest US tech companies by market capitalization as customers. Ambient.ai today emerged from stealth to introduce the first computer vision intelligence platform. The company has raised $52 million in venture funding led by a16z and launches with five of the largest US tech companies by market capitalization and multiple Fortune 500 customers across a variety of other industries. Already, large enterprises, schools, and museums use Ambient.ai to secure property, people, and assets from today’s most harrowing physical security threats.
NetSuite Project 360 Empowers Project Managers to Deliver Projects on Time and Within Budget

New dashboard within NetSuite SuiteProjects brings an additional layer of visibility and reporting enhancements. Oracle NetSuite announced a new dashboard within NetSuite SuiteProjects to help services-based businesses efficiently manage projects for their clients. Oracle NetSuite Project 360 provides a centralized view of key metrics, reports, statuses, and resources, from across SuiteProjects to give project managers greater insight into vital project information. This helps project managers minimize administrative tasks and quickly identify projects needing attention and take the appropriate corrective action.
8th Wall and Ericsson Emodo Announce New Partnership to Enable Web AR Ads That Offer Immediate Engagement and Scale

Partnership connects 8th Wall’s technology and developer ecosystem with Emodo’s advertiser and publisher network to introduce embeddable AR ad units. The leader in web-based augmented reality, 8th Wall, and Ericsson’s mobile advertising solution business, Emodo, today announced an official partnership which establishes an end-to-end web-based augmented reality (WebAR) advertising solution. The partnership aims to unlock the massive opportunity of AR advertising by providing agencies and brands with everything they need to create and distribute branded WebAR campaigns with reach and scale. This includes the introduction of a new embeddable AR ad type which places interactive WebAR content inside ad units directly alongside publisher content, offering a more streamlined and engaging experience for consumers.
TerraZero Technologies Inc. Enters Solana Metaverse ‘Portals’ with Record-Setting ‘Vision’ Access Key Card NFT Acquisition

TerraZero Technologies Inc. (“TerraZero” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated Metaverse technology company, announced a significant six-digit USD investment in Solana-based Metaverse platform Portals (www.theportal.to), which represents the largest Portals transaction ever at the time of purchase. The NFT, ‘Vision #4,’ represents a ‘Vision’-space on the...
DatChat Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Avila Security Corporation and their Web 3.0 Patent Portfolio of Blockchain Messaging, Blockchain Digital Rights Management, Secure Audio and Video Streaming & Self-Sovereign ID Technology

DatChat, Inc., a communications and social media company that gives users the ability to communicate, share, and post with privacy and screen capture protection, today announced the Company has signed a Letter of Intent to acquire Avila Security Corporation (“Avila Security”) effectuating the Company to secure four issued patents and two pending applications, subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction terms include $1 million in cash and the greater of 739,650 shares of restricted common stock or $2.5 million of restricted common stock [of DatChat] based on the previous 30 day average closing share price at closing.
Neustar Expands Suite of Contact Center Solutions with the Launch of Email Intelligence

Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company, has expanded its suite of Contact Center Solutions with Email Intelligence. This new capability provides additional signals and scores to maximize the impact of the email channel while reducing the corresponding compliance and financial risks. Marketing Technology News: Searchbloom Awarded Among 2021’s Fastest Growing Companies...
Team Cymru Announces Valuable Enhancement to its Global DDoS Mitigation Collaborative

Unwanted Traffic Removal Service automatically coordinates multi-network, precision blackhole routing of DDoS traffic. Team Cymru announced a valuable update to its Unwanted Traffic Removal Service (UTRS), which is a global DDoS mitigation collaborative, comprised of more than a thousand network operators around the world. UTRS notifies ISPs and other network operators which traffic to block in the event of a DDoS attack on any one of its global members’ networks.
The State of Local Marketing Report Returns With Unrivaled Insights for Growing Local Channel Partner Revenue in 2022

Marketing Mature Partners Realize Twice the Revenue Growth as Their Less Mature Peers. BrandMuscle, the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, announced today the release of The State of Local Marketing Report 2021-2022, the most comprehensive study on local marketing, offering new insights, trends, and data-driven recommendations that brands can leverage to maximize their marketing investments’ impact and drive revenue through sales occurring at local touchpoints.
design-reuse.com

Kalray Enters into Exclusive Negotiations for the Acquisition of Arcapix Holdings Ltd, a Leading Provider of Software-defined Storage Solutions for Data-intensive Applications

Grenoble - France, January 20, 2022 – Kalray (Euronext Growth Paris: ALKAL), a leading provider in the new generation of processors and acceleration cards specialized in Intelligent Data Processing from Cloud to Edge, today announced that it has entered into exclusive negotiations for the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Arcapix Holdings Ltd, a leading provider of software-defined storage and data management solutions for data-intensive applications.
beautypackaging.com

Axilone to Offer Turnkey Solutions via Acquisition

Known especially for its lipstick packaging, The Axilone Group, a leading manufacturer of primary packaging for fragrance, skin care and color cosmetics, has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in the capital of Anewcos, “an innovative formulation and filling company based in China.”. Established in 2011, Anewcos is...
Secret Network Announces $400 Million in Ecosystem Funding Alongside Substantial New Investment from Leading Firms

DeFiance Capital, Alameda Research, CoinFund, HashKey Acquire SCRT Positions; Secret Network Reveals $225M Ecosystem Fund and $175M Accelerator Pool. SCRT Labs, the core development team behind Secret Network, revealed $400M in ecosystem funding initiatives as part of Shockwave, a massive growth initiative aimed at establishing Secret Network as a critical pillar and data privacy hub for Web3. Secret Network is the first Layer 1 blockchain with privacy-preserving smart contracts, which launched on mainnet in 2020.
Birdzi Became the Customer Intelligence Platform of Choice for Three Major Retailers as a Result of Its Innovation and Proven Results

Take a bird’s eye view into how Birdzi’s solutions, award-winning team and established podcast are driving new sales and client success. Birdzi, the supermarket industry’s most comprehensive customer engagement ecosystem, is proud to announce several major accomplishments from 2021. Highlights included hosting 38 important retail conversations on The Retail Perch podcast and enabling three major regional grocers to implement an advanced customer intelligence platform.
Hundreds of Small Businesses and Creators Form Internet for Growth Coalition to Celebrate the Power of the Ad-Supported Internet

Thanks to ad-supported digital opportunities, small businesses and creators are reaching more customers and growing, but backwards-looking tech policies could inhibit innovation. Today, Internet for Growth, a rapidly expanding coalition of more than 280 creators, entrepreneurs, and small businesses from across the country, launched to advocate for the ad-supported internet,...
NordPass Password Manager Introduces MSP Solution

NordPass Business has released NordPass for MSP, a password management solution that enables managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver a powerful and easy-to-use tool to their customers. Marketing Technology News: Aims Community College to Deploy YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Store, Manage and Deliver…. Why MSPs?. Today, an increasing number...
Croud Strengthens Luxury Digital Marketing Offer with Acquisition of VERB

Croud, the award-winning digital marketing agency working with some of the world’s leading brands, has acquired of VERB Brands, the leading luxury performance marketing agency. The news marks Croud’s first UK acquisition since receiving funding from private equity investment firm LDC in November 2019 and also celebrating their ten-year...
dataversity.net

Data Governance Tools Support Data Management

Data Governance, and the tools supporting it, reflect the growing importance of “automated services” when dealing with the laws and regulations that have been developed to protect privacy and societal norms. Data Governance has become a necessity for organizations using the internet. It is a collection of rules, policies, and standards designed to improve Data Quality, protect the rights of individuals, and comply with the appropriate laws.
Search Discovery and Empirical Path Merge, Establishing an Elite Google Reseller across Google Marketing Platform and Google Cloud Platform

Collaboration Creates Independent Major Player in Google Marketing Platform’s Sales Partner Space. Empirical Path, a leading Google Analytics Sales Partner, is joining forces with Search Discovery, a premier data transformation company, to become an independent Google Marketing Platform Sales Partner. The merger expands opportunities for clients to take full advantage of Google Cloud Platform and Google Marketing Platform products, including Search Ads 360, Campaign Manager 360, Display & Video 360, and Analytics 360.
