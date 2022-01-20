Data Axle Introduces Cross-Channel Donor Acquisition Solution to Support Nonprofit Marketers

The company launches with $52 million in funding and five of the largest US tech companies by market capitalization as customers. Ambient.ai today emerged from stealth to introduce the first computer vision intelligence platform. The company has raised $52 million in venture funding led by a16z and launches with five of the largest US tech companies by market capitalization and multiple Fortune 500 customers across a variety of other industries. Already, large enterprises, schools, and museums use Ambient.ai to secure property, people, and assets from today’s most harrowing physical security threats.

