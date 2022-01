ELIZABETHTOWN — Elizabethtown Primary School will switch to remote learning this week when school resumes on Tuesday. A release from Bladen County Schools says this is “due to the availability of staff as a result of COVID-19 cases and exposures.” Devices or packets can be picked up by parents at the school on Tuesday from noon to 3 p.m.

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO