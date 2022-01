This article is part of Social Anxiety, a series exploring how social media impacts our mental health. Being a teen has always been challenging, but for those coming up in the age of social media, there is a new way that body image and self-esteem are being impacted. Platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok inundate us with the carefully curated lives of others, making us covet not only their lives, but their appearances. With social media filters that alter and beautify features, young people are being introduced to unrealistic beauty standards that hurt the way they view themselves.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 10 HOURS AGO