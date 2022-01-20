French premier says vaccine pass to go into effect Monday
3 days ago
PARIS – French Prime Minister Jean Castex says a new COVID-19 pass will go into effect Monday, severely restricting the public lives of those who refuse to get inoculated by banning them from domestic flights, restaurants, sports events and other venues. “(The pass) ... is necessary if we...
The first commercial airline flights in one month took off Saturday from Xi’an in western China as the government eased travel curbs imposed after a coronavirus outbreak ahead of next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing Seven planes took off, according to the website of Xi’an Xianyang International Airport. It said four were due to arrive Sunday.Access to Xi’an, a city of 13 million people about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) southwest of Beijing, was suspended Dec. 22 following an outbreak attributed to the coronavirus’s delta variant.The ruling Communist Party has stepped up enforcement of its “zero tolerance” strategy that aims...
PARIS (Reuters) - The French Senate approved on Thursday the government's latest measures to tackle the COVID-19 virus, including a vaccine pass, which has encountered some opposition among the public after President Emmanuel Macron's harsh criticism of the unvaccinated. The Senate backed the COVID measures and legislation for a COVID...
According to the official Disneyland Paris website, France has announced the upcoming launch of a Vaccine Pass for all people aged 16 years or older to access leisure activities. Disneyland Paris will follow these government requirements accordingly, however, the exact date and rules for implementation are pending official publication of the law and its implementation decree(s).
PARIS (Jan 17): The French National Assembly, or the lower house of the Parliament, adopted on Sunday (Jan 16) evening a law which will transform the health pass into a stricter vaccine pass in a bid to curb the country's surging Covid-19 cases. The National Assembly adopted the law by...
PARIS (Reuters) - France's parliament gave final approval on Sunday to the government's latest measures to tackle the COVID-19 virus, including a vaccine pass contested by anti-vaccine protestors. Lawmakers in the lower house of parliament voted 215 in favour to 58 against, paving the way for the law to enter...
PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - A mandatory order would not be the most efficient way to encourage those not vaccinated against COVID-19 to get the shot and that plans to toughen health pass conditions were already yielding results, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said. People in France already have to show...
The passe sanitaire increased levels of vaccination, but to a lower extent among the most vulnerable, and did not reduce vaccine hesitancy itself, showing the importance of outreach to underserved communities and the potential limits of mandatory vaccination policies. Public authorities in many countries are considering mandating vaccination against COVID-19...
PARIS (Reuters) - French politician Stephane Claireaux, who is a member of President Emmanuel Macron's ruling La Republique En Marche party, said on Monday that he had been attacked over the weekend by protesters demonstrating against France's COVID health pass. The attack on Claireaux, which occurred on Sunday, comes amid...
Jan. 23, 2022 -- France’s new COVID-19 vaccine pass goes into effect on Monday, requiring ages 16 and older to show proof of vaccination to enter public places such as bars, restaurants, sports events, theaters, museums, entertainment venues and domestic flights and trains. The COVID-19 vaccine pass is replacing...
Restaurants and bars will close early in Tokyo and a dozen other areas across Japan beginning Friday as the country widens COVID-19 restrictions due to the omicron variant, which has caused cases to surge to new highs in metropolitan areas
The island of Kiribati had managed to stay Covid-free for the entirety of the pandemic - but when the first flight touched down last Friday, two-thirds of the passengers onboard tested positive for the virus.The independent island nation in the Pacific Ocean, population 119,000, reopened its borders on 10 January for the first time in 10 months.A Fiji Airways flight from Fiji to the Kiribati capital of South Tarawa on 14 January was the first aircraft to land after the reopening.But on-arrival testing showed that 46 of the 54 people onboard were infected with Covid-19. Authorities say the travellers...
Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
A NEW Covid strain dubbed "Omicron's sister" has been designated a variant under investigation by UK health chiefs. It originally emerged in early December, not long after Omicron started spreading around the world. The sub-lineage is known as BA.2, with most cases of Omicron from the original BA.1 variant. It...
JERUSALEM, Jan 23 (Reuters) - A fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine given to people over 60 in Israel made them three times more resistant to serious illness than thrice-vaccinated people in the same age group, Israel's Health Ministry said on Sunday. The ministry also said the fourth dose, or second...
One of China's longest coronavirus lockdowns since the start of the pandemic came to an end on Monday as authorities announced the lifting of most restrictions in the northern megacity of Xi'an.
The historic city's 13 million residents had been confined to their homes since December 22 after the discovery of a Covid-19 cluster that grew to over 2,100 cases -- China's largest local outbreak in months.
With the Winter Olympics set to begin next week, Chinese authorities have been scrambling to eradicate flare-ups in several major cities, most recently Beijing, where more than 40 cases have been recorded since mid-January.
While China's coronavirus caseload pales in comparison to global numbers, the country's strict "zero-Covid" strategy means even the slightest hint of the virus is met with contact tracing, targeted lockdowns and lengthy quarantines.
BEIJING, Jan 24 (Reuters) - The Chinese capital reported on Monday new local COVID-19 cases for the seventh consecutive day as flare-ups persisted ahead of the Winter Olympics Games in February, while four provinces found infections linked to clusters in Beijing. The Beijing municipality reported six new domestically transmitted infections...
The United States moved Friday to block 44 flights to the U.S. by Chinese airlines in retaliation for China forcing the cancellation of flights by U.S. airlines.The Transportation Department order affecting four Chinese airlines is the latest development in a long-running dispute over COVID-19 restrictions.China previously barred some inbound flights by Delta Air Lines United Airlines and American Airlines after passengers on earlier flights tested positive for the virus. The U.S. maintains that China’s actions violated a treaty over access to each country by the other country’s airlines.The Transportation Department said that China’s move to block 44...
