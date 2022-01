Editor’s note: The following announcement was posted at UW-W on January 10. Message from Chancellor Henderson on Administrative Affairs leadership. As we continue our search for a permanent vice chancellor for administrative affairs, I wanted to share with you that Taryn Carothers has decided to step down from the interim vice chancellor role, and to resume her previous position as controller, effective January 10, 2022. Since September of 2020, Taryn has led the Administrative Affairs unit and served as a critical campus leader as we secured resources and navigated the logistics of the COVID-19 pandemic, and collectively worked to solidify our university budget. I’m very appreciative of her service and glad to have her remain part of the Warhawk Family.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO