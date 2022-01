Sally Wainwright, Daisy May Cooper and the hosts of Top Gear, along with senior BBC execs, will address next month’s BBC Studios Showcase, as the commercial outfit unveils a packed lineup for the online-only event. The Showcase, which takes place from February 28 to 2 March, will also feature Romesh Ranganathan speaking about his comedy Avoidance, comedian Lee Mack on gameshow format The 1% Club and will include an interview with the stars of Friday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper’s new Channel 4 sitcom I Hate You. Gentleman Jack creator Wainwright will give exclusive insight into the third and final series of BBC One’s Happy Valley and This...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 HOURS AGO