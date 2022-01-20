Big Tech Uses Data to the Detriment of Consumer Health, But We're Addicted. So What's the Solution?

After the Dot-Com bubble burst in 2000, many individuals feared that the technology sector was primed to lose its global reach following an astounding period of mania. From the ashes of the crash, however, rose companies like Amazon, Google, Twitter and Facebook, far stronger than their predecessors and hell-bent on achieving worldwide prominence. Unfortunately, in their rapid rise to power, these companies have generated an endless flow of criticism. Politicians across the aisle are irate over their monopolistic tendencies, inadequate protection of free speech and murky privacy policies. These concerns have led to several high-profile hearings and the introduction of legislation in Congress, all with the aim of significantly reducing Big Tech’s influence. While this combative approach is understandable, in order to maintain America’s competitive advantage in tech on an international scale, it’s critical that the government shifts its regulatory efforts from haphazard antitrust maneuvers to more constructive approaches that improve the overall health of the technology sector while allowing companies to preserve their core business models.

