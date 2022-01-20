ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Dell XPS Chromebook could once again be in the works

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been rumored since 2020 that Dell might be working on an XPS-branded Chromebook, and now there’s yet another indication that the project is still in the works. According to a report from Chrome Unboxed citing “circumstantial” evidence, Dell’s XPS Chromebook is again something worthy of serious discussion. The reason being...

#Dell Xps#Xps#Chromium Gerrit#Intel Alder Lake#Inspiron#Yoga Chromebooks
