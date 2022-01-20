ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

St. George's Charity Oyster Roast in Anderson canceled due to health, safety concerns

By From staff reports
The Anderson Independent-Mail
The Anderson Independent-Mail
 3 days ago
Citing "concern for the health and safety of patrons, staff, and volunteers," organizers have canceled the 33rd annual St. George’s Episcopal Church Charity Oyster Roast, which had been scheduled for Jan. 29 at the Anderson Civic Center.

The limited-ticket event annually brings about 9,000 pounds of oysters to Anderson. Over the years, it has raised more than $220,000 to benefit local charities and nonprofits.

In a press release, organizers said, "The St. George congregation thanks the community for its long-time support and love for the oyster roast. We hope to see everyone in January 2023."

People who purchased tickets will be contacted by the church, organizers said.

The Anderson Independent-Mail

The Anderson Independent-Mail

